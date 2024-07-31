Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I gather up all my hottest takes about things that gay fame-os have posted on the internet (AKA Instagram)! Let’s rock n roll!

I am feeling gossipy today so let’s start with the Sophia Bush + Ashlyn Harris Olympics content! Technically their most recent post is some sponsored content with Uber, but it made me too ill to link to sponcon.

Well and look I had to check in with Ali, just to see the narrative! My fascination with celebs is usually narrative based (my god shut UP) and dueling “in love in Paris” vs “strong proud single mom” is catnip!

Shout out to the social team at Betts HQ who clocked this clip was trending on Twitter! (Never calling it X why are people doing that??) I will admit that I am attracted to Glen Powell beyond what seems reasonable for a dyke.

Speaking of celebrity narratives, I need an entire book about the making of this movie in like 20 years, please and thank you!

I do love how supportive all the music girlies are of each other, I will admit it!

Wow, July is over huh lol that is super cool and totally fine!!

I am not sure what to do with the fact that the political energy right now is like an uncanny valley version of ‘08?

Emma is still my Fashion™️ icon! Going for LEWKS in this time of yawn worthy fashion, thank you!!

KEHLANI TINY DESK NO ONE MOVE

I love two things: Twisters (2024) and Katy!

Kekeeee this is so sweet and literally why parenting is scary!!

You are gonna want to listen to this voiceover…

ALL GOLD EVERYTHING THAT IS HOW MY GYMNASTS DO!! Also Laurie should always host commentary, she is so good! Who else caught “and they were roommates?”