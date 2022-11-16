I have the hiccups so bad! Someone please jump out from behind a wall and scare them out of me! And then please enjoy your mid-week Pop Culture Fix.

+ Full House actor Candace Cameron Bure has left Hallmark for some network called Great American Family. With a name like that, you know its main goal is to UPHOLD THE VALUES OF TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE, which is apparently a phrase people are still using to describe straight marriage. She says she doesn’t want to tell gay stories because she wants to focus on TV and movies that “have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them.” Also she wanted to work with people who “love the Lord” and “promote faith programming.” JoJo Siwa has chimed in on her nemesis’ latest homophobic baloney, calling it “hurtful and rude.” Hilarie Burton had a feeling about her little declaration too.

Bigot.

I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy.

But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank. https://t.co/X70aO4WIcB — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 15, 2022

+ How Keke Palmer invented Keke Palmer.

+ We’ve got another nonbinary robot amongst us! It’s Nightshade, in the new Transformers series. Optimus Prime is obviously just fine with it!

+ The P-Valley team talks about how they approached Black stories of the pandemic.

+ Hem hem.

Janelle Monáe wows the crowd at the premiere for #GlassOnion pic.twitter.com/yGTvAemUEa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 15, 2022

+ Candace Parker will be back for at least one more WNBA season! (DT too.)

+ Related: Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles cover AdWeek this week. Plus! A double interview!

+ A queer writer asked to borrow Lizzo’s dress on TikTok. Here’s what happened next.

+ Princess Diaries 3 is in the works. You’re probably wondering how this is gay, and okay, I will tell you. #1) Raven was in the sequel. 2) Chris Pine ruined this sequel the same way he ruined the bisexual Wonder Woman sequel. And that’s math!

+ Melissa King’s new series, Tasting Wild, has landed on Hulu!

+ Okay this is the best thing I’ve listened to in a long time. In the second chapter of NPR’s documentary series, Screening Ourselves, host Aisha Harris talks queer villains, erotic noir, and 90s pulp. Yes, it’s Basic Instinct and the backlash!