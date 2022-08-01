Hey England, congrats to you and your footballers! What a game! What a tournament! This Pop Culture Fix isn’t nearly as exciting as UEFA European Women’s Championship, but it’s got some good stuff in it anyway!

+ Well here’s a familiar sight: Ashley Benson getting repeatedly murdered in the woods by a hooded and masked stalker. Only this time it also stars Sky Ferreira, Luis Guzman, Winnie Harlow, A$AP Nast, Paris Hilton, Pamela Anderson — and is being billed as a “sexy pandemic slasher.” Sometimes you poke the bear, and other times the bear pokes you, you know?

+ Harley Quinn‘s creative team says Harley and Ivy are never, ever, ever breaking up. They’re the opposite of a Taylor Swift song, okay? As long as they’re in charge of the show, that relationship is here to stay. FORRREEEVVVEEERRR.

+ I’m sure you’ve heard by now that Nichelle Nichols passed away yesterday. There is truly no way to overstate her eternal legacy, her impact on sci-fi, on television, and on pop culture as a whole. She also transformed NASA. And gave us Whoopi Goldberg, among, I’m sure, countless other beloved Black entertainers! This write-up has one of my favorite stories about her career; it’s about how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. convinced her not to quit Star Trek.

I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2022

One of my most treasured photos – Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and tremendous actor. Her kindness and bravery lit the path for many. May she forever dwell among the stars. #RIPNichelle #Uhura pic.twitter.com/nFXHif8HEC — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 31, 2022

Our Uhura is far beyond the stars now. In January 1967, Ebony declared Nichelle Nichols the first Negro astronaut, a triumph of modern day television over modern day NASA. We are here because you were there. May our Queen Rest in Power and Forever Glory 🖖🏽 1932-2022 pic.twitter.com/c8ukMlRdS0 — Prof. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, Child of Uhura (@IBJIYONGI) July 31, 2022

Rest well, Lieutenant. May we meet again beyond the stars.

+ Krysten Ritter is your new Tatiana Maslany in Orphan Black: Echoes. She’ll also serve as Executive Producer. According to the official BBC America synopsis, Echoes “follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.”

+ I’ll never be over how excellent and extremely gay Mitchells vs. The Machines was, so if SlashFilm wants to do a deep dive on the formation of Katie’s queer identity here in 2022, well, I am all for it!

+ They/Them wrestles with its own queer horror identity crisis. (A reader mentioned in the last Pop Culture Fix that They/Them was so disturbing, they walked out, and they noticed other people did as well. Just a heads up!)

+ Ashley Greene on Twilight, pregnancy, and becoming a gay icon.

+ Miriam Margolyes attends her first Pride at 81.

+ Briana Scurry’s on NPR talking about the traumatic brain injury that ended her career and her new documentary, The Only.

+ Lesbian wrestler Mercedes Martinez changed the sport forever.

+ Never Have I Ever season three trailer drop!

healthy relationship? debatable. intrusive thoughts? sounds about right. devi and the gang are back, tune in on august 12! ✨ pic.twitter.com/0LuSy8GpYp — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) July 27, 2022

+ P-Valley is TV’s best depiction of Covid.

+ Niecy Nash has closed a first look deal with eOne. “Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming.”

+ How Glee and Pitch Perfect paved the way for Jewish music tradition.

+ A whole new world? Disney after Don’t Say Gay.

+ Kristen Stewart’s Irma Vep appearance isn’t quite what you expect.

+ Did you know Billboard keeps a running list of best-selling Disney songs?!?! Some of the top ones are actually surprising!