August 2022: What’s New and Gay on Netflix, Amazon, Peacock, Hulu, Paramount+, Disney+, Apple TV+ and AMC+?

Take me out to the ballgame it’s August, the month in which A League of Their Own is coming out and not a whole lot else!! After a triumphant June and an uneven July, we head into this hot breath of extreme summer with our eyes peeled for lesbian, queer, bisexual and trans characters on Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Paramount+ and Disney+. Where will we find them? More importantly: where will they find us? The answer to these questions and more will become apparent as the days roll out before us.

Amazon Prime Video’s LGBTQ+ Movies and TV Shows for August 2022

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) – August 1

Recently divorced writer Frances (Diane Lane) buys a villa in Tuscany on a whim hoping for a big change in her life! Famously, Sandra Oh plays her lesbian best friend Patti who is expecting a baby with her partner, Grace (Kate Walsh), and thus gave Frances the Italian vacation ticket that started this whole charade. Later Patti comes to visit! Big Mommi energy.

The Outlaws: Season 2 – August 5

Seven lawbreakers unite to pursue the completion of their community payback sentences in this series starring Christopher Walken that involves humorous heists and an influencer who committed her crime during a bad breakup with her girlfriend.

A League Of Their Own: Season One – August 12

I am more excited for y’all to see this show than I’ve been for anything since Orange is the New Black’s first season! I got screeners last month and have already watched the entire season twice. Unlike the iconic 1992 film that managed to make us all into the homosexuals we are today without any explicitly homosexual content, the reboot, which stars Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Chante Adams and Roberta Colindrez; directly explores racism and lesbianism within and outside of the leagues. There are unforgettable queer characters at the epicenter of every scene, plot and story. The only thing wrong with this show is that Amazon Prime Video did not buy advertising on our website to promote it.

Netflix’s Queer Content for August 2022

Sandman: Season One – August 5

Non-binary actor Mason Alexander Park plays pansexual gender-fluid entity Desire and Daisy Head plays lesbian character Judy Talbot in this adaptation of the Neil Gaiman series described as “a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven.” The entire series has plenty of lesbian and trans characters turn up throughout its full run, and promo photos suggest we’ll be seeing some of them in Season One, including Chantal (Daisy Badger) and Zelda (Cara Horgan).

Riverdale: Season 6 – August 7

Dope (2015) – August 11

Carmen describes Dope, a coming-of-age drug-heist comedy set in Inglewood, as “a complete love letter to nerdy ass black kids and the black communities we grew up in.” And while Kiersey Clemons’ queer character’s queerness isn’t at the center of the story, it doesn’t really matter because the movie is simply so good.

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 – August 12

Dev returns to school with a very popular boyfriend and everybody has feelings about it. I personally have feelings about a production still of non-binary actor Terry Hu looking absolutely fantastic in episode 308. What will happen with our lesbian character Fabiola? Good question, and it seems that watching the show is our best avenue to get an answer.

Echoes: Limited Series – August 19th

Can Karen Robinson, Ali Stroker, Rosanny Zayas and Matt Bomer all come together to be in a television show in which nothing gay happens? Let’s find out in this creepy limited series about twin sisters who’ve shared their life until one of them disappears, throwing their weird little existence into DISARRAY. Even though to be honest films where one person is playing both parts of a set of twins for some reason stress me out.

Disobedience (2017) – August 26

This lesbian romantic drama about the secret relationship between two Orthodox Jewish women, played by Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz, is iconic for the spitplay. You know what I mean.

Peacock’s Offerings To the LGBTQ+ Gods In August 2022

They/Them (2022) – August 5

The title of this horror film struck fear in everybody’s hearts before anybody even had a chance to watch it, but now it has closed Outfest and is popping up on Peacock. Kevin Bacon and Carrie Preston are a couple running a Christian “gay conversion therapy” camp in a remote area, where a group of LGBTQ+ kids, including characters played by queer and trans actors like Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Noëlle Cameron, Monique Kim and Destiny Freeman; find themselves facing off with a mysterious killer. ““Audiences can expect a frightening, thrilling movie,” writer John Logan told Deadline, “but even more so, it’s a story about queer empowerment and about seven queer kids who are heroes, which is something we don’t see a lot and we really don’t see a lot in the horror genre.”

The Undeclared War: Season One – August 18

This British thriller, set in a post-pandemic 2024 in the run-up to a general election, finds a leading team of analysts working to fend off a cyberattack on the country’s electoral system. Saara Parvan (Hannah Khalique), a student working in the malware department, ends up at the center of this escalating data war with Russia and also at the center of a LESBIAN SUBPLOT

Hulu’s Lesbian and Queer Characters for August 2022

Black Swan (2010) – August 1

This is an important film about a mother who yells at her tiny daughter Natalie Portman who grows wings maybe out of her shoulder-blades and has to turn around again and again and be a better ballerina, and at some point something sexual happens with MIla Kunis.

Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere – August 3

When Season One of this series created by an incredible team of Indigenous people including lots of queer people ended, Jackie (queer actor Elva Guerra) and Elora (queer activist Devery Jacobs) ended up heading out to California on their own, leaving Willie Jack, Cheese and Bear behind on the reservation, and it picks up with the crew separated on these divergent paths. Devery Jacobs joined the writing team this season and told Entertainment Weekly that she sees “an inherent queerness in Reservation Dogs that she’s noticed the LGBTQ community picking up on.” TBD if anything explicitly queer will happen, but Willie Jack being asked if she has a boyfriend or a girlfriend in the trailer is promising.

Hotties: Season One – August 16

This dating competition drops a bunch of hot singles on blind dates in food trucks? In the middle of the desert? While Jade Catta-Preta watches them on an iPad from a trailer and makes comments? And then the couples battle to cook up “date night worthy dishes” while also being subjected to “extreme spicy food challenges.” Some of these couples will indeed be queer, I saw it with my own eyes in the trailer. I just want to say, I would have loved to be a fly on the wall of this pitch meeting.

Disobedience (2017) – August 25

Netflix gets Disobedience, Hulu gets Disobedience, we all get Disobedience!

Paramount Plus+ July 2022

Star Trek Lower Decks: Season 3 Premiere – August 25

This animated comedy follows the characters aboard the least important ship in the galaxy, with a special focus on “lower-deckers.” Amongst these characters are Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), a pansexual rebel who serves as Ensign on the Cerritos and gets romantically involved with her former frenemy Jen Sh’reyan (Lauren Lapkus). Heather wrote of the show: “It’s smart, but most importantly: it’s hilarious.”

Apple TV LGBTQ+ Content for August 2022

See: Season 3 Premiere – August 26

See is set in a post-apocalyptic dystopia in a distant future where, after a virus wiped out almost the entire population several centuries ago, those remaining alive lost their sense of sight. But then!!! A tribe believes that two of its children have the mythical power to see! Now we are at Season Three, and I know the exact same amount of information about this program as I did in Season One (nothing). There are two queer characters: Haniwa (Nesta Cooper) and Wren (Eden Epstein).

Disney+ Programming for LGBTQ+ in August 2022

Lightyear (2022) – August 3

In Toy Story, Andy gets a toy, Buzz Lightyear, from his favorite movie. Lightyear is that movie, and there sure is a queer family in it! “It’s so refreshing to feel energized by queer representation in mainstream animation, particularly Disney and Pixar,” wrote Em in her review. “Instead of writing a critique or piece about only seeing a few seconds of one couple in passing, I’m able to write about an entire universe of people loving and looking up to people like me.”

AMC+ Pulling Out the Gay Spots in August 2022

Kevin Can F**ck Himself: Season 2 – August 22

Heather described season one of Kevin Can F**ck Himself like this: “What if Thelma and Louise fell in big canonical bisexual love while engaging in a misandrist bender with all roads leading to a murdered husband? Now you have my full and undivided attention!” In its second and final season, the gals need a new plan now that the original plan to murder

HBO Max’s LGBTQ+ Content for Gals, Gays and Theys in August 2022

Industry: Season Two – August 1

This show about the dramatic finance world as seen through the eyes of newcomer Harper (Myha’la Herrold) had like one minute of a predatory lesbian in its first season, and now it returns with a trailer that really seems to present a highly homoerotic situation between Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and her new mentor, Celeste Pacquet (Katrine de Candole). How will this pan out? I likely will find the answer to this question eventually and then either delete or reinforce this blurb.