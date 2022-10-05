Welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I share with you all the hot goings on on Celesbian IG! Let’s simply get it on and poppin!

Queen Latifah on Keke for the Time 100 list? Uh, yes please!

Speaking of the Queen, she went to see the ballet Solange scored, and not only is this just a perfect Auntie level video, the end of her being Eboni’s hype girl is SO cute??

Okay if Meg’s thing is gonna be serving hot slutty looks??? I am??? so??? In???

As a person who literally just ripped off the turtleneck I was wearing as it suddenly felt like it was choking the life outta me, I see and respect this message.

Illene on set, Tina on set….are we ready as a nation for season three of Gen Q? I am literally not!!!

Happy belated birthday to Libra icon Trace! I hope the french toast was worth the wait!

Photo Dump: Mae in London edition!!

Niecy telling her daughter she identifies as “black and your mamma” is simply my favorite thing on earth. So much so that I am almost certain I have included it in a NF before but look this is my column and it is not a democracy!

Megan woke up and decided to post a bunch of stunning photos but this caption is my fave, I think?

lmao JK this is the best one!