+ Yesterday I told you about how Velma is finally, fully, canonically gay in the new Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo! Not just a hint of it, but the whole movie is basically a lesbian rom-com about her and the bad girl falling for each other. The news was all over the place yesterday, especially Twitter, which led Hayley Kiyoko to point out that she’s the lesbian who lesbian-ed Velma in the first place! Kiyoko played Velma in Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins and its 2010 sequel Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster. Such power! I’d like to believe my gayness is strong enough to make a character gay too! Maybe I’ll dress up like She-Hulk this Halloween and test it out!

I remember booking Velma in 2008. It was my first big role in a movie. I also remember thinking ‘I wonder if they know they hired a lesbian as Velma’ here we are, 14 years later……😂 love you all so much — Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) October 4, 2022

+ Vel Sartha and Cinta Kaz are in a lesbian relationship on Andor? I’d like to ACTUALLY SEE IT.

+ Here’s our first look at Emma Corrin in Lady Chatterley’s Lover. Anne Shirley would be so proud of them and us!

+ How Legally Blonde made me want to be an LGBTQ lawyer.

+ The Witch From Mercury finally gives Gundam its first queer and female protagonist.

+ The Bros and cons of being a huge, gay Hollywood rom-com.

+ Don’t question the magic of Hocus Pocus.

+ Jamie Clayton/Hulu’s Hellraiser is a shock to the system that gets a little lost in its grotesque excess.

+ Brandi Carlile wrote the most beautiful tribute about performing with Wynonna Judd and honoring The Judd’s legacy after Naomi passed away.

+ Megan Rapinoe backs Becky Sauerbrunn’s powerful message about NWSL abuse.

+ Niecy Nash-Betts never disappoints, from The Rookie: Feds to Dahmer and beyond.

+ Derry Girls: How an incredible real-life feat gave a TV show about the Troubles its happy ending. Season three finally lands on Netflix this weekend!