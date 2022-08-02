Our Buttholes, Ourselves: An Anal August Roundtable

I was planning to share an experience I had with my own butt plug, but instead I’m going to tell you about an encounter with a stranger’s butt plug that also relates to my own butt (stay with me).

I spent several years working at a sex toy store. Most of the time, I loved my job, but every once in a while, I would have unforgettably bizarre customer encounters.

The store had a “no returns” policy for obvious reasons, but if a vibrating toy abruptly stopped working, we would allow customers to exchange their malfunctioning toy for a new one. One fateful day while my coworker was on their break and I was at the register alone, a man entered the store and shouted (yes, shouted) that the vibrating butt plug he’d purchased last week was not vibrating. He said he’d charged the toy and used it once, but the motor would not work.

He approached the register with the butt plug (which was not in a bag or box) and tried to place the toy into my hands. I stepped back.

“Just a moment,” I said as I put on some nitrile gloves. “I’ll troubleshoot this toy, and if it turns out there’s some wrong with it, we can do an exchange right away.”

“WHY ARE YOU WEARING GLOVES?! HOW DARE YOU assume I didn’t wash this toy!” he shouted (yep, there was only shouting).

I explained that according to our store policy, we had to wear gloves any time we were handling a customer’s toy. The intention was never to stigmatize sex toys or bodies — the policy was for the comfort (and sometimes safety) of our customers as well as our employees.

“But I’m TELLING YOU I washed it. Don’t you trust me?!” he wailed. I explained our store policy again. And then he said something I will never forget:

“I would hold your butt plug in my bare hands.”

Reader, I had never met this man. I truly do not understand why this stranger wanted — needed — me to hold an item that had been up his ass in my bare palms. I also don’t understand why he needed me to know that he would gladly hold my butt plug if the situation were reversed. Up until that point, the only people who had spoken about or offered to handle my butt plugs were my partners.

I wish I’d been wearing a butt plug at work that day. I wish I’d been able to reach into my pants, whip out my butt plug with a victorious flourish and say, “Here ya go, boss!” But I’ve never worn a butt plug to work, so instead I was silent.

(This next part of the story no longer relates to my own butt, but I’m going to share it anyway because things took a wild turn)

“Why do you need to ‘troubleshoot’ the toy anyway?!” the customer whined.

I explained that troubleshooting was also part of our store policy for handling exchanges.

“This is ridiculous!” he yelled. “I’M NEVER SHOPPING HERE AGAIN!”

And then he threw the butt plug at me. Yes. A stranger. Threw his butt plug. At me. I had to duck out of the way to avoid a stranger’s butt plug, which was was sailing through the air towards my body.

The customer stormed out. Needless to say, he was not welcome in the store after that. Happy Anal August to everyone except that guy.