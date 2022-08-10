Welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I provide you the best and brightest of celesbian IG! Let’s goooooo!

Okay well I am QUITE literally gagged by this hair on Tessa!!!

Yes, this is sponcon but also consider how hot Quinn looks in those classic Calvins??

I think this just a TBT to Trace’s dark hair but boy, I miss it!!

Like all of us, Cynthia is listening to Beyonce on repeat. Smart! Approved!

Okay wait so are allll the girlies are having a red haired moment??

Or adorable short haired moments?? So hard to decide who I want to be more!

Abbi coming out in support of Diner Week is iconic I fear…

Sometimes I see Kehlani’s face and I just want to yell “ARE YOU KIDDING??”

Literally all the hot girls are just listening to Alien Superstar on repeat I guess????

Well, do you want to get King Princess’s handwriting tattooed on you?

Babe, lemme get you a pillow for you neck, okay?

Yeah, of course this a slideshow of images of varying quality set to “Ain’t Nobody”! And yes of course I am grooving hard to it as I write this!