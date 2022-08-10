Feature image of Tessa Thompson via Tessa’s Instagram
Welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I provide you the best and brightest of celesbian IG! Let’s goooooo!
Okay well I am QUITE literally gagged by this hair on Tessa!!!
Yes, this is sponcon but also consider how hot Quinn looks in those classic Calvins??
I think this just a TBT to Trace’s dark hair but boy, I miss it!!
Like all of us, Cynthia is listening to Beyonce on repeat. Smart! Approved!
Okay wait so are allll the girlies are having a red haired moment??
Or adorable short haired moments?? So hard to decide who I want to be more!
Abbi coming out in support of Diner Week is iconic I fear…
Sometimes I see Kehlani’s face and I just want to yell “ARE YOU KIDDING??”
Literally all the hot girls are just listening to Alien Superstar on repeat I guess????
Well, do you want to get King Princess’s handwriting tattooed on you?
Babe, lemme get you a pillow for you neck, okay?
Yeah, of course this a slideshow of images of varying quality set to “Ain’t Nobody”! And yes of course I am grooving hard to it as I write this!
Don’t get me wrong, I like pics of women being hot as much as anyone, but it’s Abbi Jacobson’s casual relationship pic that really draws me in.
fellow black ppl. im obsessed with tessa’s hair color and want it for myself! what colour braiding hair do you think that would be?! im gagged!! drop a link!
I didn’t recognize Tessa in that first pic. Still looks stunning as always. MJ looks so happy & her smile is just so warm. Anyway autostaddle can host a meet & greet with Abbi at a deli or something?