Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite famous queers were up to over the last week, via Instagram! Let’s jump right into the fun, shall we?

Can I get some COMMOTION for this look? No one does it like Niecy!!

Taraji! Judy and Da Brat! Colman Domingo! Sarah Paulson! (I urge you to do yourself the favor of scrolling to see her look, I don’t think she spends a lot of time at the rodeo!)

AND karaoke?? They really had it all, damn!

AND AN AFTER PARTY? How on earth??? Am I too tired at 35??

Renee is back on the road, Towa is with her, all is well!

One thing I admire about these two is that they STAY in a nice dress in the sand!

Oh wait, I lied, here’s more from Nicey’s birthday! So cute!

Call me a dork, but there is nothing better to me than BTS from the theater? Not sure why, maybe it’s just the vibe of being at a theater? Do I miss that? Much soul searching ahead!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE ACTUAL QUEEN! In many ways, this woman raised me, and I am thrilled she is celebrating her birth…with Covergirl I guess? Why not!

Did this inspire me to work out? Yes. Did this inspire me to work out as hard as Meg? Literally never!

Hi helloooo I am obsessed with this shirt??

I keep seeing clips and pics from this award show, and I keep forgetting to look up what it is and unfortch that has not changed by the time I am writing this so! Thrilled to see Doechii and Gaga!

You say “art project” but what I am seeing is the club “BED” from the iconic “The Post-it Always Sticks Twice” episode of Sex and The City.

Gabby, you deserve it! You are carrying Traitors press right now, and I hope they have paid you!

Noted Little One dater has music coming out so soon! Thank God, spring is for yearning with Lucy!

Yes, this is spon, but I want to take a moment and thank Keke for not making her own brand of hair care and instead, partnering with a beloved community brand. Like what happened to just being a brand ambassador?? (I know the answer)

I think she is the best living vocalist right now, tbQUITEh!