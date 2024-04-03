Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I track down fun Instagram content from queer celebrities and place it here, for your enjoyment!

There are few things I love more than a formal short, and Ali is simply slaying these!

Jenna Lyons was photographer by her girlfriend Cass Bird for Puss Puss magazine — a gay ass sentence.

Gorgeous, stunning, an inspiration to us all, truly.

Hot Girls Summer 2024 is getting so close, and I do not feel emotionally ready!!! So it’s a mega Meg day at No Filter, bringing us to two important posts:

Accolades better than an EGOT.

Ncuti as The Doctor and now Golda in episode one??? Sounds ya girl is gonna have to tune into Doctor Who like it i’s 2010!

One thing Chrishell and G Glip love to do is travel, and honestly, bless em. Live your life like you are Dua Lipa, that’s my motto!

Another Fletcher photoshoot has dropped!

Oh woweeee did the queer mom energy leap out here, I love this so much. I have never once dyed eggs that look this lovely!

Giving you double Hayley today, because we first have to celebrate her birthday: Happy belated, Hayley!

But I also have to include this because it contains a Wildfang x Taco Bell sponcon collab???? What? How??

A fuzzy bucket hat…we are so back slash we are so over? Idk which is right here, honestly!

Birthday or no, one thing Quinn is gonna do is create an arty photo dump!

Niecy and Jessica listened to Cowboy Carter one time, said “bet” and hopped on some horses as quick as could be. Look at that horse!