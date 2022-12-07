No Filter: Can’t Wait for Hacks To Be Back!

Welcome back to No Filter! This is the column where I find celesbian IG content for you and make it into a handy column! Let’s gooo!

Let’s start with this calming view, courtesy of Jessica Betts. This is lovely, and I don’t care how basic it is to take cloud photos outside of plane windows, clouds are sick as hell!

Laurie, you know what? I cannot believe it, it seems like just yesterday I was DM’ing your TikToks to my friend and saying “something seems gay here??”

If I did not live with a triple (!!!) Sag, I would still know it is Sag season because Janelle is steady on one!

*pounds table* HACKS HACKS HACKS HACKS HACKS

SORRY YOU GOTTA LOOK AT ALL THESE GREAT PHOTOS KEEP SCROLLING!

I MEAN!

COME ON!!!

(Okay, look, I personally would have changed the caption copy a little for each post, but what do I know, I am just a semi employed social media professional, not Lesbian Jesus!)

STINGERS UP GIRLIES!

The way Gigi will always do the most…bless and keep her!

I read this caption and then immediately had to know Sara’s entire birth chart, because this gave me such immense fire sign vibes. Sun in Virgo, Moon in Gemini, Virgo Venus, and a Gemini Mars with a Libra Mercury! Not what I expected, and frankly SAD to see a chart I would be so compatible with on a relationship post. Ah well.

Look, these are cool, I am not IMMUNE to liking cool images of hot people!

Maybe I have watched too much Dr. Who to trust AI? But then again, they do look cool as hell!

IDK I am still conflicted but I still love all the images! The duality of me!