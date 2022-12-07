Hello and happy Abbott Elementary Christmas Episode Day! Here’s a Pop Culture Fix for you while you wait!

Next week’s Abbott Elementary. It’s… not to be missed. That’s all I’mma say. Like you’re going to want to be tuned in live. Hulu heads you need to find a friend with ABC. — Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) December 1, 2022

+ Margot Robbie wants to bring Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn’s romance to the big screen. I also want that! Robie told Comic Book: “I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I’ve been pushing for that. I want it too,” Robbie said of a live-action romance between Harley and Ivy. When asked if she had any actors in mind to play her romantic opposite, she added, “Honestly, when I pictured, I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don’t really actually picture an actress doing it, but I agree, that would be so good.”

+ Jenna Ortega ships Wednesday and Enid too! I also want that! She told PRIDE, ““In a perfect world, Wednesday and Enid would have been a thing.”

+ HBO has cancelled Legendary after three seasons.

+ The Flash will be back on February 8th, which we are excited for because Javicia Leslie’s gonna be on at some point! She’s playing Red Death and also I don’t know why Collider chose a photo of her in Kate Kane’s costume and not Ryan Wilder’s costume!

+ Willow’s queer romance “never received any resistance,” says series creator Jonathan Kasdan. (Nic will be writing about this for you so soon!)

+ Cara Delevingne had no concept of term ‘queer’ growing up.

+ The top 12 ships on Tumblr this year were all queer OBVIOUSLY.

+ The Sex Lives of College Girl breaks the myth about lesbian sex.

+ White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore reveals deleted scenes, celebrates Valentina’s sexual awakening.

+ Lindsay Lohan on why queer rep is the future of movies.

+ Heartstopper season two has finished filming.