Happy Pride! 💕 However gay you were planning to be… be gayer.

Queer as in F*ck You

“I don’t even know what I was doing over there with them straights. It wasn’t no fun over there. I’m having the time of my life over here.” — Niecy Nash, a Pride legend

Niecy Nash on Queerness, Marriage and Joy: ‘I’m Having the Time of My Life.’ In my humble opinion, there is no better way to start off June than with a reminder from Niecy Nash Betts to chase your happiness, no matter what anyone else has to say: “If anybody gleans anything from me – even if you don’t like me, even if you think I’m a terrible person and I’m making terrible choices – what I do hope you can latch onto is that I run toward the freedom to do so. And whatever it is you believe in and whatever it is you feel like is right for you, run towards it with reckless abandon.”

How to Stop Neo-Nazis From Crashing Pride Month. “The far right is mobilizing against LGBTQ events. But activists are getting ready as well.”

Global Survey Finds 9% Of Adults Identify as LGBTQ

LGBTQ Flag Burned at California Elementary School Before Pride Event

Hari Nef Gave Her ‘Barbie’ Character a Ridiculously Gay Back Story. “In an interview with Vogue, Nef said she believes that, rather than a little girl, her Barbie, who is canonically a doctor, is owned by ‘a doll collector’ who is a ‘gay man in his 50s who lives in a rent-controlled apartment in the West Village.'”

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Zaya’s 16th Birthday. HBD, niece!

Saw This, Thought of You

How to Style a White Tank Top. Listen, sometimes you need basics.

Does The Little Mermaid Pass the Black Princess Test? Obsessed. With. This.

Speaking Spanglish Isn’t An Abomination – It’s A Tool Of Survival

Political Snacks

Here Are the Three “Liberal” Senators Who Helped Republicans Block Biden’s Student Loan Relief. (The list includes Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, so I’d take “liberal” with a grain of salt here, but I’m deeply invested in getting student loan relief, so here we are with an update in regards to that!)

Speaking of which, Joe Biden Won the Debt Ceiling Negotiation but Lost the War and The Debt Ceiling Compromise Is a Missed Opportunity to Raise Taxes on the Wealthy

Uganda Enacts Harsh Anti-LGBTQ Law. “Same-sex relations were already illegal in Uganda, as in more than 30 other African countries, but the new law goes further.” It now includes the death penalty, and I genuinely don’t want to hear any person who is not African’s opinion on that, but I am sending so much love and prayers to the citizens of Uganda.