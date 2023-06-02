Most of my friends know to text me the second they see anything Yellowjackets related or, frankly, cannibalism related, so today, I received an onslaught of messages about a tweet from @DiscussingFilm alleging that a bonus episode of Yellowjackets is coming:
‘YELLOWJACKETS’ co-creator Ashley Lyle confirms a bonus episode will be released during the hiatus between seasons 2 and 3.
(Source: @ashannlyle) pic.twitter.com/KqI1YhLOo7
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 2, 2023
Now, this news is admittedly vague! It also has yet to be confirmed by the official Yellowjackets account or by showrunner Ashley Lyle on her own Twitter feed. Regardless, I’ve been mourning the end of season two of Yellowjackets and am desperate to speculate and theorize with all my beloved recap commenters! Again, I’m not getting my hopes up too much, especially because “between season 2 and 3” could mean…basically anything. Season three is currently delayed due to the writers strike. But I have tbh been curious about the episode count for season two, which came in at nine episodes — a strange number! I do think Jackie’s jersey number was 9, so perhaps it was in tribute to our dear late Snackie, but perhaps there was always going to be a special little bonus treat!
Here are some bonus episode and storyline ideas I’d love to see if we are indeed getting a surprise tenth episode.
(I’m operating under the assumption that it’s more interesting and self-contained than just an episode that linearly continues the story after the fire and other events of the season finale, because otherwise why would it be released as a “bonus” episode in the first place?)
- A Van flashback episode that fills in some of what happened between getting out of the wilderness and when we meet her in season two.
- A Nat-centric episode :(
- On those same lines: A flashback episode showing the dissolution of Van and Tai’s relationship after the wilderness.
- A flashback episode showing how Tai and Simone got together.
- A full-on musical episode centered on Misty with an original soundtrack. I’m only 50% kidding with this one. I’m a sucker for a musical episode.
- An episode from the perspective of Caligula.
- Any episode that somehow brings back Jessica Roberts.
- The girlies stage a Chopped-like competition in the wilderness to see who can make human flesh the tastiest using only ingredients found in nature.
- A full flashback episode for Coach Ben and Paul. I know we’re mostly all here for the ladies, but I love these two gay boys! And I also just want to see more of Paul’s gorgeous apartment!
- A flashback episode centered around Jeff and Shauna’s wedding (which I believe the other surviving Yellowjackets were all in attendance for — except maybe Lottie?)
- An episode solely about Lottie’s acolytes.
- A bottle episode set in the wilderness where Misty rallies everyone to put on a play in the attic. Think Station Eleven vibes.
Clearly I’m joking about most of these, but what would YOU like to see from a bonus tenth episode of Yellowjackets season two? Do you think it’s really happening? And if you haven’t had a chance to delve into my recap of the season finale, hop to it!
What I would want the bonus episode to be about:
– What their coming home was like.
– The team in the season leading up to their state win.
– Every time that Shauna has seen Jackie since coming back. (Especially if she was at Callie’s birth.)
– Jackie and Shauna murdering Mrs. Taylor because she was forcing Jackie to move away from her “bestie”….Wait, that was another Melanie Lynskey homo-erotic bestie role.
– Mari’s birthday party.
– What the families did in the 19 months between the girls being declared missing and being found.
ooooo love all of these especially the last one!! would love to learn more about their families
The only way I’d be okay with a bonus episode is once the writers get what they are asking for.
my assumption is that if it’s true then it was written already before the strike, because i do again think it’s curious to have only a nine episode season!
I read a theory that it would be a flashback Cabin Guy bottle episode because of the rumors that Jason Ritter aka Mr. Melanie Lynskey was on set at some point this season but we haven’t seen him yet.
I also have a friend who says she wants a holiday themed episode and I had a hilarious vision of what a Yellowjackets soccer team pre-crash holiday party would look like.
MR. MELANIE LYNSKEY!!!!!!
I saw someone on twitter say that they think it’s going to be 40 minutes of Nat fighting her way out of a body bag and the whole finale was some planned fakeout between her and Misty haha. Obviously don’t think that’s going to happen, but would love any more info on the 90s timeline, I’m so desperate to know anything more about the rescue, their families, ANYTHING!
I think this is the tweet from Ashley Lyle that Discussing Film is running with, if you’re trying to get official sourcing: https://twitter.com/ashannlyle/status/1664466352265121792
•Definitely would want more Ben and Paul *but* I also need to know Ben survived so maybe that wouldn’t happen since a reveal would probably have to be made or hinted at.
•A present-ish Day Van episode would make sense we didn’t get enough of Lauren.
•Most importantly we need to know what the heck happened to Simone and company. Geez.
•Lol to Snackie, best posthumous nickname ever
I want an episode that focuses on Jeff both in the present timeline but also in 1996/97 that shows us what was happening at home when the team was missing.