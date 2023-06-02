Most of my friends know to text me the second they see anything Yellowjackets related or, frankly, cannibalism related, so today, I received an onslaught of messages about a tweet from @DiscussingFilm alleging that a bonus episode of Yellowjackets is coming:

‘YELLOWJACKETS’ co-creator Ashley Lyle confirms a bonus episode will be released during the hiatus between seasons 2 and 3. (Source: @ashannlyle) pic.twitter.com/KqI1YhLOo7 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 2, 2023

Now, this news is admittedly vague! It also has yet to be confirmed by the official Yellowjackets account or by showrunner Ashley Lyle on her own Twitter feed. Regardless, I’ve been mourning the end of season two of Yellowjackets and am desperate to speculate and theorize with all my beloved recap commenters! Again, I’m not getting my hopes up too much, especially because “between season 2 and 3” could mean…basically anything. Season three is currently delayed due to the writers strike. But I have tbh been curious about the episode count for season two, which came in at nine episodes — a strange number! I do think Jackie’s jersey number was 9, so perhaps it was in tribute to our dear late Snackie, but perhaps there was always going to be a special little bonus treat!

Here are some bonus episode and storyline ideas I’d love to see if we are indeed getting a surprise tenth episode.

(I’m operating under the assumption that it’s more interesting and self-contained than just an episode that linearly continues the story after the fire and other events of the season finale, because otherwise why would it be released as a “bonus” episode in the first place?)

A Van flashback episode that fills in some of what happened between getting out of the wilderness and when we meet her in season two.

A Nat-centric episode :(

On those same lines: A flashback episode showing the dissolution of Van and Tai’s relationship after the wilderness.

A flashback episode showing how Tai and Simone got together.

A full-on musical episode centered on Misty with an original soundtrack. I’m only 50% kidding with this one. I’m a sucker for a musical episode.

An episode from the perspective of Caligula.

Any episode that somehow brings back Jessica Roberts.

The girlies stage a Chopped-like competition in the wilderness to see who can make human flesh the tastiest using only ingredients found in nature.

A full flashback episode for Coach Ben and Paul. I know we’re mostly all here for the ladies, but I love these two gay boys! And I also just want to see more of Paul’s gorgeous apartment!

A flashback episode centered around Jeff and Shauna’s wedding (which I believe the other surviving Yellowjackets were all in attendance for — except maybe Lottie?)

An episode solely about Lottie’s acolytes.

A bottle episode set in the wilderness where Misty rallies everyone to put on a play in the attic. Think Station Eleven vibes.

Clearly I’m joking about most of these, but what would YOU like to see from a bonus tenth episode of Yellowjackets season two? Do you think it’s really happening? And if you haven’t had a chance to delve into my recap of the season finale, hop to it!