Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what has popped off on celesbian IG! Let’s get right into it, shall we?

Sending so much love to Niecy and everyone in LA!

And another from Niecy. Make it make sense, indeed.

Can we get a round of applause for this group? Three people who I would like to see in a film or perhaps even TV show? Let’s get on it!

This reference to Julia Roberts iconic 90s suit is SO GOOD? The hair? God Ayo forever!

I love that Chrishell is on Traitors, even though it is a program I have never watched, I am pro it…conceptually?

I hate to report that my first actual thought was: “Can I get a slaymen?” I’ll see myself out.

Tommy takes over the Tony’s! I mean, just the IG story, but still! I love!

Some people are just born to have hair colors that don’t occur in nature, and Cardi is simply one of those people!

I am with Sue, I have done hot yoga exactly once, and I spent 89% of it in childs pose, wishing for death.

Two of the best to ever on Drag Race, in my humble opinion!

The flat ass life chooses you, you don’t choose it! Or so I have been told, that is not something that I struggle with!

Exactly right use of the body and also Sade!

Nothing says “homosexuality” like co-parenting a dog! Big ups for making it to the Supreme Court though, that is something!