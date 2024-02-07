New “Love Lies Bleeding” Trailer Just Dropped and the Horny Lesbian Atmosphere Is Electric

If you’re anything like me, you have been counting down the days until Love Lies Bleeding comes out on March 8. Written and directed by Rose Glass, the filmmaker responsible for the striking horror film Saint Maude, Love Lies Bleeding is about a gym manager named Lou (Kristen Stewart with arguably the gayest possible character name) who falls hard for body builder Jackie (Katy O’Brian).

Well, it’s still not March 8, but this morning A24 dropped a new Love Lies Bleeding trailer and it has me even more pumped than I was before. “The excitement in the air is palpable, the atmosphere is electric,” an announcer states at the beginning. Yeah I’ll say!!

With makeouts, muscles, and Kristen Stewart licking what is either blood or a protein shake up Katy O’Brian’s chest, this trailer confirms that we are in for a horny, action-packed good time.

Kristen Stewart has been playing queer characters since she came out. But this still feels like a step forward. I adore Certain Woman and Clouds of Sils Maria, but their queerness is one of quiet arthouse longing. I enjoyed Lizzie and the new Charlie’s Angels due to a lack of sobriety, but they are both objectively pretty bad. Based on this new Love Lies Bleeding trailer — and everything I’ve heard about the film already — it’s clear this is a bombastic, sexual work of bold lesbian filmmaking. It’s the kind of artwork that’s possible when we have queer actors with the power, influence, and celebrity of Kristen Stewart. As she tries to harness that celebrity to direct her own gay feature, Love Lies Bleeding promises to be an exciting new step.

So watch this new Love Lies Bleeding trailer and get excited. And while you wait for March 8, join me in reading Jourdain Searles’ excellent review of the film out of Sundance. Jourdain writes, “In the vein of films like Thelma & Louise and the Wachowski Sisters’ Bound, we are taken on an unforgettable, brutal journey.” GIVE IT TO ME NOW.

Love Lies Bleeding opens in theatres on March 8.