Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what the queer famous people are up to on Instagram. Did you know Janelle Monáe has posted nine times in the last four days? Well, now you do, let’s roll!

THIS IS SUCH A SLAY, I am obsessed!

This, on the other hand, did actually scare me. Then again, I did try to stage a revolt against the Easter Bunny when I was like, five? I literally ran around the church Easter Egg hunt and yelled “Let’s get him!!!!” No one joined me.

Look this is a curated selection of Janelle’s posts, okay? It’s not all nine, but how I was I gonna skip this choker! Answer, I was not!

Well I wasn’t gonna skip this either!

I forgive you if you did a double take, because I too was like “Whitney???” but nay! Keke, looking like a fairy princess!

Naturally there is a lot to take in here, but all I can think is…2003, my old friend, good to see you.

Any show that gives me MJ and Joel Kim Booster and Maya Rudolph is loved by me, and can we get an AMEN for that wig! It is so laid I am simply breathless??

I did not think I could be MORE attracted to Kehlani and then she wears these glasses!!!! Ed. Note*: Are they sunglasses? What am I looking at?

*not an editor, still Christina

Oh yes, the Basquiat film Quinn is working on! Interested….

[fighting my rant about how annoying Peter Pan is] Nice looking veg!

*Extremely Rose’s Turn voice* Everything’s coming up Meg!!! Everything’s coming up Stall-ION!

So proud of you Trace!!!! Like we’re actually friends in my head, that how truly I feel this!

YES, I am steady on DND and I don’t care who knows it!!! Stay the course!

[fighting my “this is why we should not let famous people be on podcasts, because it floods the field with mediocre and overpaid content and leaves no room for interesting people or people who actually do journalism!!!!” rant] Congrats!