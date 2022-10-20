Here’s your final link round-up of the week, friends. I hope you’re staying as hydrated as you can out there. It’s been a week.

Queer as in F*ck You

+ How lesbians in their 40s, 50s, and 60s are finding a sense of belonging in football. I love this story so much: “Football is a great tool to connect people, get in touch with old friends and have fun. That perhaps is not telling you anything new but it is what MissKix experience in their weekly training sessions. The team based in Brighton is predominantly composed of lesbian women in their 40s, 50s and 60s, who are finally fulfilling their dreams of being part of a club.”

+ Russian MP Alexander Khinshtein says those Peppa Pig lesbian polar bear moms are a “tool of war.”

+ More than 80 percent of LGBTQ students reported feeling unsafe in U.S. schools last year.

+ In the UK: British public overwhelmingly support LGBTQ+ people in sport.

+ Ignored in life, Bernice Bing is being discovered as museums rewrite history. “She was an Asian American woman, a lesbian and a community activist. Bernice Bing, whose intense abstract expressionist paintings fused Eastern and Western techniques, had a lot going against her in the eyes of museum curators. For decades, she and her peers were almost invisible. Nearly a quarter century after her death in 1998, Bing is being celebrated by the Asian Art Museum, which, like other museums in her lifetime, excluded most Asian Americans artists.”

+ Chick-fil-A’s owner is still donating to hate groups targeting trans kids.

+ The Frederick Center’s Worth The Wait program has launched a group to help people who come out later in life.

+ Turns out the Wild West was super queer.

Saw This, Thought of You

+ This woman released some bees at some cops and is smiling so smugly about it in her mug shot, lol.

+ Black Girl Nerds is counting down the days until Wakanda Forever and they’ve got the coolest piece up on the Dora Milaje’s combat, from costuming to choreography.

+ Instagram has decided to try to stop bullies by… telling them to be nice?

+ When a houseplant obsession becomes a nightmare. I seriously thought this cactus was going to literally eat someone in this piece!

+ Netflix will start charging for “extra users” on accounts.

+ Is there really a COVID “nightmare variant” spreading? Here’s what experts say.

Political Snacks

+ New York governor Kathy Hochul signs bill expanding assistance for LGBTQ seniors.

+ Five Thirty-Eight watched 100 Republican political ads so you don’t have to.

+ Can organized labor win back Wisconsin?