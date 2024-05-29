No Filter: Leisha Hailey and Rosie O’Donnell Enjoy a Sparks Game

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about the things queer famous people are up to on Instagram!

I am actually very pro this, who else on reality TV would be the cutest couple??

Okay not to be all “as a woman of Boston experience” but like this is a football stadium! This is huge! That’s our girl!

I think that promo violin worked too well on me, and I am now like fully invested in this show? I mean, I can’t say for sure I am going to watch it, but I’m invested!

Noted Boston hater Reneé Rapp, in Boston!

Someone MUST write a romance novel about a player from The Sparks dating a player from Angel City, just imagine the gossip that happens!

Sometimes I am legit emotional about how much I love Megan?

Okay yes this is my engagement ring, and I will not say anything else on the matter!

King Princess, upon the stage!

Oh…I did indeed get it

Legend behavior from Kehlani continues apace!

I think Cynthia got a new stylist, and thank god for it!!

Is there a better person in this world — maybe no!

I have to hand it to Laverne for always finding a reason for a photo shoot!

