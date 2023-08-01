Hello from the Lambda Literary Writer’s Retreat for Emerging LGBTQ Voices, where I am currently a writer in residence! I love being surrounded by brilliant gay writers!!!!!!!!

Queer as in F*ck You

Them launched a new series called TransGenerational: Trans Lives Across Time, and it includes seven interviews with trans elders. One of the interviews is with actor Lea Robinson, who plays the beloved Uncle Bertie in A League of Their Own: “Beyond Anything I Could Imagine:” Lea Robinson on the Joy of Bringing Black Trans Lives to the Small Screen. “I know there are elders in my life who have been there and done it. I thought of myself in the middle ground, but Bertie’s definitely an elder,” Lea tells Them. “Bertie has paved the way, someone who has knowledge and love to give. And now I feel a responsibility to keep that way paved, whatever that looks like.” I love this quote from the interview as well:

“I’m very proud to be a trans person — to be all of my intersecting identities, my race and gender being a few of them. I’m proud to get up, to be visible, to be vocal. It’s powerful. It hasn’t always been that way. There’s been fear. When I was much younger, there was some shame and confusion. I didn’t have the resources around me. I didn’t know anyone who looked like me or sounded like me or lived like me. But that’s where I am now, and I’m very grateful for that.”

Two Texas School Teachers Were Fired After Attending a Drag Show.

‘Lesbians Did Not Exist’: Growing Up Gay in Russia.

LGBTQ Asylum Seekers Fleeing Violence in Africa Are Sleeping on Canada’s Streets.

I know the word “included” is used in this headline, but make no mistake: This decision does not directly confront the fact that trans athletes are being excluded from major sporting events. Creating a new category of competition is NOT it! But to catch up on the latest decision by a major sports governing body, read: Trans Swimmers to Be Included in an ‘Open Category’ at Competitions, World Aquatics Says.

Credit Hurdles for Transgender and Nonbinary People Could Be Cleared Under Proposed Bill.

A chat on anti-gay violence in 1990s NYC, true crime, and the docuseries Last Call: ‘We Can Choose to Not Create More Damage’.

How Many Margaritas Does It Take to Write a Queer-Affirming Bop?

For Years, the FBI Investigated Manhattan Project Workers for Being Lesbians. I gotta say, I didn’t expect there to be a lesbian angle to Oppenheimer, but here we are.

Saw This, Thought of You

The Future of Design Is Designing for Disability.

And more reading on disability (in)justice: Senator Duckworth Took Her Daughters to See ‘Barbie.’ Because She Uses a Wheelchair, She Had to Wait Outside.

Learn more about long COVID: Fatigue Can Shatter a Person.

Hollywood’s Fight Against A.I. Will Affect Us All.

Political Snacks

Voting Rights Are Still Under Assault. Sen. Raphael Warnock Has a New Plan to Protect Them.

One More Thing

And now, a poem.