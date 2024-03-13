No Filter: Kehlani’s New Album Is Mixing 🚨

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the column where I tell you what the famous people of Queer Instagram have been up to in the last week! Sounds good, right? Let’s rock.

I want, with every part of me, to love Zoe’s outfit here — and yet! I think it’s the sleeves and the legs? Like I think just leg would work?

Kehlani’s album is mixing and I am…so thrilled to hear that and yes, okay FINE to see these images of her being hot!!

This outfit is everything to me, this is Meg Ryan chic, this is my dream!!

Wait, this outfit is everything, THIS is my dream?

While I think we all probably saw the more popular version of this image — you know, the ones of Reneé and Towa together, I find it very interesting they both chose to post solo images to grid…

Like! It is interesting, no?

Well here’s one couple (I wish!!!!) that loves to be photographed together, thank god for that.

I’m loving business short on the soccer field; I am such a sucker for a business short.

These two really do slay every single photoshoot, don’t they?

Confession: I was fully mesmerized by the pattern on this dress, quite literally stared at it for minutes? So I think I am pro?

She! Is! So! Cool!!

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 276 articles for us.

