PSA: Those Two Gay Minutes of “Kaleidoscope” Is All There Is

Netflix’s new money heist series Kaleidoscope has a unique gimmick: its episodes are designed to be watched in any order, as long as “White” is watched last, and in order to facilitate this non-linear watching experience, Netflix itself is feeding episodes to viewers with “individually randomized episode orders.”

We all know that Netflix feeds “personalized artwork” to its members in an effort to reveal why a specific show or movie might be of interest to a specific viewer — for a queer human like me, it tends to emphasize lesbian couples or characters in various shows and movies.

But is Netflix pulling a similar strategy when choosing which episode of Kaleidoscope to deliver to various audiences, pulling us in with a scene that suggests the show has queer elements when in fact it does not?

I began asking myself this question when I fired up Kaleidoscope on January 2nd and, following the one-minute “Black” episode, I was consequently shown “Yellow,” which begins with one of our protagonists, Hannah Kim, doing what turns out to be a covert mission intended to test the security at another company by initiating a lesbian relationship with a female employee of said company.

Seven hours of Kaleidoscope later, I safely concluded that those two minutes was all the queer content the series had for me and that Hannah herself was not queer. Furthermore, the other woman involved in the scene was never seen again.

A commenter on my monthly streaming guide was seemingly also fed “Yellow” first, which got me thinking… is Netflix trying to draw in lesbian viewers by showing us the episode with a deceptively queer initial two minutes? What does “individually randomized” actually mean — is it truly “random” for each individual or is each individual fed episodes in a deliberate order to pull them into the show based on their past viewing habits? If so, like the victim of a diamond heist, I feel robbed but also have no choice but to respect the master manipulators for the deftness of the con.

I decided to take my inquiry to the TV Channel in our team slack. I asked them to turn on Kaleidoscope and see which episode Netflix fed them first.

Kayla: Green 4 me

Carmen: Ok I got Yellow

Kayla: Worried [my partner] Kristen’s crime programs are throwing off my algo lol

Shelli: ok I got yellow too!

is yellow hot black people

cos correct

that is my lane

Carmen: Shelli I just laughed so hard, I fell out of my chair

Nico Hall: yellow lol

Shelli: RIESE I BELIEVE YOUR THEORY IS CORRECT

Riese: ahahahhahahajahaha

Kayla: Omfg I’m blaming Kristen

Riese: Yes yellow !! Is the one I am suspecting they are showing the gays first

Shelli: OMG ITS SO RIGHT

Nico Hall: Kayla I am so sorry you are not in Club Yello

Shelli: LOL NOT YOU CRACKING THE CODE LOLK

Kayla: Let me see what’s in the damn recently watched I’m bout to make my own profile

Nico Hall: idk man [my partner] Sadie watches a lot of like Forged in Fire and stuff

which is probably a gay move

tbh

Kayla: Oh hm all Kristen’s crime shows are on paramount plus

Whoops I watched all the Christmas episodes of Gilmore Girls the straightest show on earth

The problem is me

Nico Hall: i can’t believe that when i go back to watch it best part will be over in first 2 minutes

Kayla: Yeah this is funny if it were made BY queers they would know to put the queer shit near the end to trick queer ppl into watching the whole thing bc that’s what we do we watch for scraps

Nico Hall: totally

Shelli: lol im dead kayla lol

Nic: ooooo I got green

Riese: interesting interesting

Valerie: I got yellow too!

I was sad to learn I wouldn’t get to choose my color path so being part of this experiment brought me joy, thank you

Drew: I got yellow too

Kayla: ok so Nic and I are the only ones who got green?!

Nic what do we both watch that threw ours off lol

Nic: great question! let’s seeeee

Kayla: i’m scrolling through my recents and so much of it is gay!

Nico Hall: curious if green is like Gay Option 2: and you all get yellow as your second ep

Nic: ooo i do have harry and meghan on here

Kayla: ahahahaha maybe that did it

So that’s six yellows and two greens amongst this small sample size. So my friends, I now turn to you: which episode is Netflix showing YOU first?