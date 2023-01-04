Welcome back to No Filter, the place where I gather up the best celesbian nonsense and put in one handy column for you! Let us get into it!

Prepare yourselves for a bonanza of 2022 photo dumps and general goodbyes to a year that was, at best, mid. This image of Leisha is a great, charming start!

Well this cake looks lovely and delicious, I’m down to hang if you are Kate!

Janelle ringing in the new year in with some iconic Sag behavior!

Cute! (I am terminally single, that’s all I got)

The physics of this tub threw me for the longest and hardest loop. HOW!

Yeah, Meg had a banging year. Fair dues!

This is sweet! Laurie is the cutest!

Big fan of beaches and peaches!

Another entrant in the category of: had a good ass year and I am happy for her!

Trace will not be put in a box, but she will look good no matter what!

THIS IS ADORABLE!!!!!!!!!

Quinn! Is! So! Cool!

What do I have to do to have a life changing year? Cause it seems like money and a willingness to leave the house? Interesting.

Happy Anniversary to my favorite hot soccer mom couple!!!