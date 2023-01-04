Mini Crossword Simply Lives for the 1-A

Excerpt Answer: Go stand in the corner, it’s 90 degrees!
Before you go!
It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023As thanks for LITERALLY keeping us alive, A+ members get access to bonus content, extra Saturday puzzles, and more! Will you join?
Cancel anytime.
Join A+!
Rachel is a queer crossword constructor, writer, and bioethicist.
Rachel has written 20 articles for us.
this one was tougher than in retrospect i feel like it should’ve been, but all the more fun for it. and wow the joke is a real groaner, i love it
I put in the answer to 1-A and 1-D as a joke when I first opened the puzzle — but it was correct!!!