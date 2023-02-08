Five Years After Their Last Album, Janelle Monáe Announces New Single “Float”

It’s been five years since Janelle Monáe gifted us with an album to soundtrack our queer lives, but that’s seemingly about to change: Today the artist and android of my heart announced on Twitter that her long awaited single “Float” will release next week, February 16th.

In the long, dark years since her previous Dirty Computer, Monáe has released a few singles — namely “That’s Enough” from the Lady & The Tramp soundtrack, as well music tied to 2020’s protests and election “Turntables” and “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout)” — but “Float” seems to be different. A vibe shit. A glimpse (if we are EVER so lucky? Do I curse us by even uttering it?) of a new album.

Black gay gasp, in the key of Prince and Little Richard!

First, anyone who follows Monáe on Instagram knows that they have been in the studio lately. Second, they posted a video dancing to “Float” at a party (I’m saying!! Where’s my invite, sib? hmm?) just four days ago.

If you follow the sportsball, you may have seen that when LeBron James broke the nearly 40 year long NBA all-time scoring record just last night, ESPN released a commercial honoring him that was coincidentally also set to “Float.” My Beyoncé savings account has yet to recover from Renaissance tickets but Janelle Monáe said get ready, a trip to Mars is coming.

OK but also, much more seriously, on Monday Monáe made jokes with fans on their Twitter account after someone had posted some (in my opinion, queerphobic and transphobic) commentary about changes in their style over the years. The original posting matters less than what Monáe did with it, promising “no new music just for this.😘” and “No new tour. hope it was worth it beloved.😘”

I’m sorry but that beloved in particular??? Takes me OUT. It’s perfect? They’re perfect? That’s MY freeassmotherfvcker right there and I will follow them across stars and galaxies to the ends of this universe, and to the next one after.

OK! That’s it! Class dismissed! Get your ass back here on the 16th. Janelle Monáe said we bout to “Float.”