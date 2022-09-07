Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the column where I keep you up to date on all the hot gossip on celesbian IG!

Ummm Mae as Hunky Cowboy? Don’t mind if I do!!!

Imagine eating risotto with Tessa Thompson? Like, could there be a better time to have?? Ever!?

HMMM but also watching women’s soccer with Kate and Leisha would be EXTREMELY fun!

The thing about these two is that they are just so in love? Like, yes, sometimes to a level where it hurts my feelings but loook at them danceeee!

Also LOOK at this dress on Niecy my WORD. The very damn definition of SNATCHED!

Look not to be a total TikTok teen but as the kids say: VIBES

Trace is doing movie press in Venice! We love to see it and I LOVE to see white women pulling off this color orange!

It’s very possible that Sue Bird is going to be my whole vision board for fall?

Meanwhile, Meg is bringing this energy to practice (god help me I almost called it rehearsal lmaooo)

Gillian PLEASE leave me alone with this rude ass caption!!!

Well this just seems like a nice way to spend a day!