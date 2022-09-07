Feature image of Tessa Thompson via Tessa’s Instagram
Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the column where I keep you up to date on all the hot gossip on celesbian IG!
Ummm Mae as Hunky Cowboy? Don’t mind if I do!!!
Imagine eating risotto with Tessa Thompson? Like, could there be a better time to have?? Ever!?
HMMM but also watching women’s soccer with Kate and Leisha would be EXTREMELY fun!
The thing about these two is that they are just so in love? Like, yes, sometimes to a level where it hurts my feelings but loook at them danceeee!
Also LOOK at this dress on Niecy my WORD. The very damn definition of SNATCHED!
Look not to be a total TikTok teen but as the kids say: VIBES
Trace is doing movie press in Venice! We love to see it and I LOVE to see white women pulling off this color orange!
It’s very possible that Sue Bird is going to be my whole vision board for fall?
Meanwhile, Meg is bringing this energy to practice (god help me I almost called it rehearsal lmaooo)
Gillian PLEASE leave me alone with this rude ass caption!!!
Well this just seems like a nice way to spend a day!
So Lili Reinhart went fierce. I’d post the Instagram link, but all Instagram will let me do is see their logon page.
I scrolled Mae Martin’s instagram and saw a picture of them holding a baby? I think I need to lie down. 🤩
also kim dickson in that leisha / kate vid. i think kim and leisha have been quietly dating for a while and leisha talked about it on her podcast with kate (she talks about her gf kim). favourite couple (possibly).
kim dickens* wish there was an edit button
Who needs the Emmy’s red carpet Monday when we’ve already been blessed with Niecy Nash in that dress?
Trace makes that suite look great. She also has that look on her face like she just ruined someone’s life & can’t celebrate it properly. Or is that just me assuming?