Guessing Game: Before the U-Haul

Sally

Sally lives in the UK. Her work has been featured in a Korean magazine about queer people and their pets, and a book about haunted prisons. She never intended for any of this to happen.

Sally has written 61 articles for us.

  1. This is so guessable! …they said, five minutes and a lot of black and yellow bubbles later.

    🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
    ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟡🟡⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️🟢–🟡🟡🟡🟡⚫️🟡🟡🟡🟡🟡⚫️⚫️

    • big ole mood
      Before the U-Haul
      🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
      ⚫️🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
      ⚫️🟢⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
      ⚫️🟢⚫️⚫️–🟡⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

  2. Goals…

    🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

  4. Lol. 5 tries to get the first word then I was there. Before the U-Haul is right

    🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️🟢🟢⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️🟢⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️🟢⚫️🟡–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

  6. seeking legal representation after a vicious personal attack by this puzzle

    3:23

    Before the U-Haul
    🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢⚫️🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️🟢⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️–⚫️🟡🟢⚫️🟡🟡🟡⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

  7. Before the U-Haul
    🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

  8. Before the U-Haul
    🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢🟢⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢⚫️🟡–🟢🟢🟢🟢⚫️🟢🟢⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢⚫️⚫️–🟢🟡🟢🟢🟡🟢⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

    I don’t find these easy as a bilingual person living in a non English speaking country but I love them!

  9. Yay, my best so far.
    Before the U-Haul
    🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

  12. Took a break came back and figured it out in one guess.

    Before the U-Haul
    🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️🟢⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️🟢⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️🟢⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡🟡⚫️🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

  13. Sally (and everyone else who does these puzzles) can I make a request?

    Can we keep the individual words to 7 letters or less? Because more than 7 letters and the words doesn’t fit on a mobile screen. And the game won’t let you rotate your phone horizontally to see the word. So it’s really hard/annoying to figure out what a word is when you can’t even count how many letters are in it.

    Please and thank you!!

    • This is useful feedback that I will share with the team, thank you! Also, I think shorter and snappier phrases are perhaps more fun?

      There’s a potential workaround to open the page in desktop mode on your phone, and then you can zoom out to fit a whole word in, but that would make things a bit tiny!

  14. wow. what an absolute call out.

    Before the U-Haul
    🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️🟢🟡⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

  15. Idk how I didn’t get it after the first word!

    Before the U-Haul
    ️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢⚫️⚫️🟡🟡🟡🟡🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟡⚫️🟡🟡🟡🟡🟡⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢🟢🟢–⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️🟢🟡🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️🟡🟡⚫️–🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡🟢⚫️🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️–⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

  16. Before the U-Haul
    🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢⚫️⚫️–⚫️🟡⚫️🟢⚫️🟡🟡⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢⚫️⚫️–🟡🟡⚫️🟡🟡⚫️⚫️🟡–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
    🟢🟢⚫️⚫️–⚫️⚫️🟡🟡⚫️🟡🟡⚫️–🟡⚫️🟡🟡🟡🟡🟡⚫️🟡🟡⚫️⚫️
    ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️–⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️🟢⚫️⚫️⚫️–⚫️🟡🟡⚫️🟡🟢⚫️🟡🟡⚫️🟡⚫️

    11 minutes 7 seconds, I feel ACCOMPLISHED gdi

