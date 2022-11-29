Guessing Game: Before the U-Haul

Before you go!
Sally lives in the UK. Her work has been featured in a Korean magazine about queer people and their pets, and a book about haunted prisons. She never intended for any of this to happen.
This is so guessable! …they said, five minutes and a lot of black and yellow bubbles later.
big ole mood
Before the U-Haul
Goals…
I need a hint, please :D
Ha I finally got it
I salute your determination!
Lol. 5 tries to get the first word then I was there. Before the U-Haul is right
feels like a miracle, my brain is NOT awake yet
Your subconscious obviously had this one in the bag!
seeking legal representation after a vicious personal attack by this puzzle
3:23
Before the U-Haul
Sorry but the puzzle has diplomatic immunity
Before the U-Haul
Before the U-Haul
I don’t find these easy as a bilingual person living in a non English speaking country but I love them!
Yay, my best so far.
Before the U-Haul
Really hoping there are legions of people consternated that “first date” doesn’t fit
I tried to make “wistful pining” fit
This puzzle literally describes my life and yet it took me so long to get!!
Took a break came back and figured it out in one guess.
Before the U-Haul
Sally (and everyone else who does these puzzles) can I make a request?
Can we keep the individual words to 7 letters or less? Because more than 7 letters and the words doesn’t fit on a mobile screen. And the game won’t let you rotate your phone horizontally to see the word. So it’s really hard/annoying to figure out what a word is when you can’t even count how many letters are in it.
Please and thank you!!
This is useful feedback that I will share with the team, thank you! Also, I think shorter and snappier phrases are perhaps more fun?
There’s a potential workaround to open the page in desktop mode on your phone, and then you can zoom out to fit a whole word in, but that would make things a bit tiny!
wow. what an absolute call out.
Before the U-Haul
Idk how I didn’t get it after the first word!
Before the U-Haul
Before the U-Haul
11 minutes 7 seconds, I feel ACCOMPLISHED gdi