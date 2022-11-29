Do you have a friend or loved one really into movement? Maybe they keep asking if y’all can go on a hike, or take a hot yoga class together (which none of my friends have taken me up on yet but I keep telling myself it’s only a matter of time!!). Or perhaps you are the one really into movement.

In either case, this gift guide is the one for you! It’s full of present ideas for fitness lovers. And if you’d rather not go on a 6 a.m. hike with your outdoorsy friend, or accompany your dedicated yogi partner to their vinyasa class, consider buying them something from this guide. They’re sure to appreciate it (almost) as much as your company.

Recovery Tools

I’m starting out this gift guide with recovery tools because honestly, rest days are critical! Taking the time to reset and rebuild after an intense workout is one of the best gifts you can give yourself. Give someone else that gift by investing in their rest days, maybe with a massage gun! The small one above is great for travel, or for just stashing in your gym bag for some immediate post-workout relief. You can even go fancier: this (bigger, and more expensive) massage gun is Bluetooth-enabled and has attachments you can swap out depending on the type of self-massage you want. Apparently you can use massage guns pre-workout too, to activate your muscles which is news to me and I will be trying it!

If you’d rather go more analog, a set of massage balls could be a nice alternative! You can use them against a wall to get targeted pressure into specific areas, not unlike a massage gun. If massages aren’t your (or your giftees) thing, consider an acupressure mat! You can find one that works with your lifestyle: this one has memory foam, and this one is made with coconut fiber and organic cotton.

Home Workout Equipment

Yes, gyms and fitness studios are open again but there is something to be said for working out from the comfort of your own home! For one thing, it’s more COVID-safe, and also, no one can judge you for making weird faces on your last few reps. If your yoga mat is on its last legs and maybe losing some of that initial sticky grip, maybe it’s time for an upgrade! If you or your giftee are new to the practice, this mat is aimed at beginners. If you’re a seasoned yogi, and you want something extra grippy, this mat could be a good fit.

You can absolutely do reformer-style Pilates at home, and sliding discs are the way to do it. Just find a flat surface, pop your feet onto the sliding discs, and follow a YouTube video — or just do your favorite reformer moves! Split squat drag, anyone? If you’re shopping for someone who’s low on space but wants to lift, adjustable dumbbells are a great gift. They’re definitely on the pricier side, but when you add up the cost of all the dumbbells that you would have had to purchase, it’s a bit of an easier sell. Resistance bands are another great gift for folks low on space but who still want to strength train. This set includes a pack of three, and is great for travel!

Activewear

Activewear is part of the whole fitness experience! Your giftee is sure to appreciate activewear, especially something sweat-wicking like this crop top / sports bra situation. If you’re looking for something with compression, try the tank bra linked above. It’s a great sports bra, but even in a non-workout situation, it doubles as a seriously effective compression top. If your giftee is a runner, perhaps they want shorts — maybe this water-repellent pair? Leggings are also a great option. For shorter giftees, finding an inseam around 25″ or below is important. This pair is a classic for a reason. If you’re looking for a wider size range, this pair goes up to a 6XL.

I know socks are a bit of an unconventional gift, but hear me out — socks get lost all the time. The six-pack of workout socks that you purchased at Costco several years ago is really more like three and a half pairs at this point. I personally would love a nice pair of socks as a gift, like this low-show breathable sock (they’re definitely on the splurgier side when it comes to socks).