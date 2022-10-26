FYP: Who Knew Being Abducted By Aliens Could Be Scary AND Hot

By

Happy Wednesday my little teddy bears,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@_sweats

♬ original sound – evandinner 💫

I HATE AND LOVE THE SOUND EFFECT IN THIS VIDEO

@rollitupk

@rollitupsimba all in the way LMAOO #rollitupk

♬ original sound – Mercy

I am not the goofy partner but I support and love it all the time

@lonab__

😂#MadeWithKeurigContest #foryoupage #fyp #couplecomedy #HausLabsFoundation #goviral #fypシ #viral #prank

♬ original sound – Lona&B 🌈

HELP!!!!

@richyrita

Minusssswell 🌚💦 #fyp #blackfemmes #lgbt🌈 #aggressivefem #DidYouYawn

♬ original sound – TheGoat🐐

“This TikTok right here your honour”

@thedame

Replying to @thedame lesbian movies anyone? #lesbiansoftiktok #lgbt #lgbtq #movies #lesbians #blacklesbiantiktok

♬ original sound – Immediato Interiors 🤎

For the most part I agree…especially with the 100% no

@nyahgotbank

True story 😅 #fypシ #trending

♬ original sound – midgetmafiaog

Parts of the college experience hasn’t changed I see

@taylorphouang

omg Hi! so nice to meet you!

♬ Hotel – Lawsy

LOL PLETHE

@spicyguillotine

Replying to @thr333f8s I’m glad you think so ✨ // #lookbook #fitcheck #ootd #alt #lgbtq #nonbinary #transmasc #theythem #fyp

♬ BILLIE EILISH. – Armani White

HAPPY WEDNESDAY EVERYONE!

@marleybisme

mf make 30 tiktoks a day @rawasssosa

♬ original sound – ilikenoodles

More from the POV of the “Friend of famous dykey Tiktokker” please

@its.diamante

They be fine af #mascwomen #lgbtq #wlw

♬ I Can Love You – Mary J. Blige

Send proof of these interactions to the editors of Autostraddle for research purposes only at —

@soulesssexmonkey

Matching not my thing but look at me matching. #ilovemesomeher

♬ original sound – 81stdeli

Yes. Absolutly.

