FYP: When We Get Married I’ll Save Your Number

Happy Wednesday my little milkshakes,
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@prettynaasty
This sound gave me ptsd from an ex gf😭😭 #studsoftiktok #femsoftiktok #stemsoftiktok #fyp
How many tattoos do you have?!
@neenob
I don’t know why I keep putting up with this stink. 😢 #studsoftiktok #fyp #femsoftiktok #lesbianproblems #bossmoves #PlutoTVIsFree
I —
@sircourtney
🥵🫠 #switch #lesbiansoftiktok #blackqueer #androgynous #blackpoly #lgbt #polyamory #clearingdrafts #homebody
♬ Shake It (feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar) – Charli XCX
I would like to be invited to this private club
@str8scalp
Stink you know damn well ma dukes got them nasty ass green chat bubbles and boost moblie camera quality😒 #cheater #wlw #foryou #lesbiansoftiktok #studsoftiktok #overthinking
HELP.
@_chrissycouture00
I still think it’s a bit too early. 🤷🏾♀️ #pride #blackgirlmagic #fyp #🏳️🌈lgbt🏳️🌈 #queer #lgbt
HELP PLETHE HELP LOLOLOLOO
@kgplease
I can explain 😬#wlw #studtok #lesbiantiktoker #lgbt🌈 #foryoupage #fyp
Again, sapphic sleuths should run the CIA
@lelsc
🤭🥺 #caribbeangirl #dominicana #wlw #fyp #foryou #lgbt🌈 #lgbtq
IT’S HEAVEN HEAVEN HEAVENNNNNNN
@chelseavinson35
She is me 😅 #wlw #PrimeDayDreamDeals #healthdepopit #gay #lesbian #fypシ #lgbt
Even when it’s hot outside????
@mothoughtsss
Aggressive Fems 🥵 >>>> #lesbiantiktok🏳️🌈 #lgbt🏳️🌈 #lesbianbars #msratlanta #softstudsoftiktok #femininestudsoftiktok #femsoftiktok #mascoftiktok #gaysoftiktok🏳️🌈 #atlantapride #houstonlgbt #nyclgbt #nolabelsneeded🏳️🌈 #nonbinarytiktok #mimosas
This may be my new favorite sound on Tiktok.
@mvpeavy
theres a girl in my bed #foryou #fyp #wlw #lgtb #masc #ootd #dickies
Am I the only one who looked for the girl in the bed?
@piscesbaae
#wlwcouple #fyp #drafts #wlw #blacklove
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
