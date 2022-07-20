FYP: When We Get Married I’ll Save Your Number

Happy Wednesday my little milkshakes,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@prettynaasty

This sound gave me ptsd from an ex gf😭😭 #studsoftiktok #femsoftiktok #stemsoftiktok #fyp

♬ original sound – HumorDarius

How many tattoos do you have?!

@neenob

I don’t know why I keep putting up with this stink. 😢 #studsoftiktok #fyp #femsoftiktok #lesbianproblems #bossmoves #PlutoTVIsFree

♬ original sound – beyoncefree

I —

@sircourtney

🥵🫠 #switch #lesbiansoftiktok #blackqueer #androgynous #blackpoly #lgbt #polyamory #clearingdrafts #homebody

♬ Shake It (feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar) – Charli XCX

I would like to be invited to this private club

@str8scalp

Stink you know damn well ma dukes got them nasty ass green chat bubbles and boost moblie camera quality😒 #cheater #wlw #foryou #lesbiansoftiktok #studsoftiktok #overthinking

♬ original sound – m gewehr

HELP.

@_chrissycouture00

I still think it’s a bit too early. 🤷🏾‍♀️ #pride #blackgirlmagic #fyp #🏳️‍🌈lgbt🏳️‍🌈 #queer #lgbt

♬ original sound – Joy

HELP PLETHE HELP LOLOLOLOO

@kgplease

I can explain 😬#wlw #studtok #lesbiantiktoker #lgbt🌈 #foryoupage #fyp

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – Sunflower_Lyrics🌻 – Sunflower_Lyrics🌻

Again, sapphic sleuths should run the CIA

@lelsc

🤭🥺 #caribbeangirl #dominicana #wlw #fyp #foryou #lgbt🌈 #lgbtq

♬ original sound – 💕’

IT’S HEAVEN HEAVEN HEAVENNNNNNN

@chelseavinson35

She is me 😅 #wlw #PrimeDayDreamDeals #healthdepopit #gay #lesbian #fypシ #lgbt

♬ original sound – christiny🏳️‍🌈

Even when it’s hot outside????

@mothoughtsss

Aggressive Fems 🥵 >>>> #lesbiantiktok🏳️‍🌈 #lgbt🏳️‍🌈 #lesbianbars #msratlanta #softstudsoftiktok #femininestudsoftiktok #femsoftiktok #mascoftiktok #gaysoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #atlantapride #houstonlgbt #nyclgbt #nolabelsneeded🏳️‍🌈 #nonbinarytiktok #mimosas

♬ original sound – MO

This may be my new favorite sound on Tiktok.

@mvpeavy

theres a girl in my bed #foryou #fyp #wlw #lgtb #masc #ootd #dickies

♬ Person in the Mirror – Naethan Apollo

Am I the only one who looked for the girl in the bed?

@piscesbaae

#wlwcouple #fyp #drafts #wlw #blacklove

♬ original sound – nipplelight (2)

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

