LGBTQ Film Critics Bestow Dorian Awards Upon Anatomy of a Fall, Jodie Foster, Barbie, Lily Gladstone, Ayo Edebiri

Every year, we — the approximately 500 critics who comprise the The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics (aka GALECA) (aka Battlestar Galeca, internally) — vote and subsequently bequeath awards celebrating the best in mainstream and LGBTQ cinema. Several of us here at Autostraddle are members of this voting body so this is our big chance to impose the lesbian agenda upon the world, although we do not always succeed. Sometimes I don’t know who to vote for but then I just ask Drew who to vote for. I think that’s what they were afraid of when women were fighting for the right to vote, that women would just vote for whomever their husbands voted for, but since I don’t have a husband I just asked another woman who to vote for, and that, my friends, is feminism.

Speaking of feminism — famously, Greta Gerwig did not earn an Oscar nod for directing delightfully delightful cinema film Barbie, a situation which engendered a pretty intense response from the world, but the gays have stepped up to hand her not simply a nomination, but in fact a crown as Director of the Year. Big day for Hillary Clinton!

All of Us Strangers, a movie that made me want to lie down and cry for the rest of my life, secured a win not just for LGBTQ Film of the Year but also for Film of the Year and LGBTQ Screenplay of the Year! Again, this was a critically acclaimed film snubbed by The Academy and luckily, the gays are here to make it right!

Anatomy of a Fall, a three-hour movie about a bisexual writer who should’ve pushed her husband out the window but maybe didn’t, won for Non-English Language Film of the Year and LGBTQ Non-English Language Film of the Year. Anatomy of a Fall was not nominated for an International Feature Film Award Oscar because France submitted a different movie that ended up not getting nominated. You see the pattern here certainly.

Patron Saint of Lesbiankind Jodie Foster won this year’s “Timeless Star” Career Achievement Award, and our deeply beloved fave Ayo Edebiri earned the “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award. Does everyone remember when Drew interviewed Todd Haynes? I certainly do. Anyhow, he won a big award too.

Finally, Charles Melton, whose performance in May/December was absolutely stunning regardless of how you felt about the film itself, won Best Supporting and Lily Gladstone won Best Lead Performance for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Kokomo City, a documentary about Black trans sex workers, also earned well-deserved honors for Documentary of the Year and LGBTQ Documentary of the Year.

One wrong that was not righted by the homosexuals, unfortunately, was the lack of wins for Past Lives, which made me cry on an airplane!

Film of the Year

🏆 All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

May December (Netflix)

Past Lives (A24)

Poor Things (Searchlight)

LGBTQ Film of the Year

🏆 All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Bottoms (MGM)

Passages (MUBI, SBS)

Rustin (Netflix)

Saltburn (Amazon MGM)

Director of the Year

🏆 Greta Gerwig, Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Todd Haynes, May December (Netflix)

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (Universal)

Celine Song, Past Lives (A24)

Screenplay of the Year

Original or adapted

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, Barbie (Warner Bros.)

🏆 Samy Burch, May December (Netflix)

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Arthur Harari, Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall (NEON)

Celine Song, Past Lives (A24)

LGBTQ Screenplay of the Year (new)

🏆 Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Arthur Harari, Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall (NEON)

Dustin Lance Black, Julian Breece, Rustin (Netflix)

Arlette Langmann, Ira Sachs, Mauricio Zacharias, Passages (MUBI)

Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott, Bottoms (MGM)

Non-English Language Film of the Year

🏆 Anatomy of a Fall (NEON)

The Boy and the Heron (GKIDS)

Godzilla Minus One (Toho)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

LGBTQ Non-English Language Film of the Year

Afire (Janus Films, Sideshow)

🏆 Anatomy of a Fall (NEON)

Cassandro (Amazon MGM)

Monster (Well Go USA, Gaga, Toho)

Rotting in the Sun (MUBI)

Unsung Film of the Year

To an exceptional movie worthy of greater attention

🏆 Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Monica (IFC)

Origin (NEON)

Theater Camp (Searchlight)

A Thousand and One (Focus Features)

Film Performance of the Year

Colman Domingo, Rustin (Netflix)

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (Focus Features)

🏆 Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple)

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall (NEON)

Greta Lee, Past Lives (A24)

Trace Lysette, Monica (IFC)

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (Universal)

Natalie Portman, May December (Netflix)

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Emma Stone, Poor Things (Searchlight)

Supporting Film Performance of the Year

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple (Warner Bros.)

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (Universal)

Jodie Foster, Nyad (Netflix)

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Ryan Gosling, Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Rachel McAdams, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

🏆 Charles Melton, May December (Netflix)

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn (Amazon MGM)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (Focus Features)

Documentary of the Year

American Symphony (Netflix)

Beyond Utopia (Roadside Attractions, Fathom Events)

🏆 Kokomo City (Magnolia)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple)

20 Days in Mariupol (PBS Distribution)

LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

Every Body (Focus Features)

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (HBO, Confluential Films)

🏆 Kokomo City (Magnolia)

Little Richard: I Am Everything (Magnolia)

Orlando, My Political Biography (Janus Film, Sideshow)

Animated Film of the Year

🏆 The Boy and the Heron (GKIDS)

Elemental (Disney)

Nimona (Netflix, Annapurna)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (SONY)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount)

Genre Film of the Year (new)

For excellence in science fiction, fantasy and horror

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Godzilla Minus One (Toho)

M3GAN (Universal)

🏆 Poor Things (Searchlight)

Talk To Me (A24)

Film Music of the Year

🏆 Barbie — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, et al. (Warner Bros.)

The Boy and the Heron — Joe Hisaishi (GKIDS)

The Color Purple — Stephen Bray, Allee Willis, Brenda Russell, Kris Bowers, et al. (Warner Bros.)

Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson (Universal)

The Zone of Interest — Mica Levi (A24)

Visually Striking Film of the Year

Asteroid City (Focus Features)

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Oppenheimer (Universal)

🏆 Poor Things (Searchlight)

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (SONY)

Campiest Flick

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Bottoms (MGM)

Dicks: The Musical (A24)

🏆 M3GAN (Universal)

Saltburn (Amazon MGM)

“We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award

🏆 Ayo Edebiri

Lily Gladstone

Jacob Elordi

Charles Melton

Dominic Sessa

Wilde Artist Award

To a truly groundbreaking force in entertainment

Quinta Brunson

Ayo Edebiri

Greta Gerwig

Lily Gladstone

🏆 Todd Haynes

GALECA LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer Award

For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity

🏆 Colman Domingo

Jodie Foster

Andrew Haigh

Todd Haynes

Andrew Scott

Timeless Star (Career achievement award)

Honoring an exemplary career marked by character, wisdom and wit

🏆 Jodie Foster