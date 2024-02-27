E.R. Fightmaster, Tien Tran and Katie Kershaw are Starting a Podcast about Queer, Trans, and Women’s Sports

Three queer friends who love to chat about sports are making their group chat public by way of a podcast called Jockular, and to that we say “thank you.” E.R. Fightmaster, of Grey’s Anatomy fame, Tien Tran from How I Met Your Father, and Katie Kershaw from Killing It are getting together to make a comedy/sports podcast.

In reading about this podcast, the part that perked my ears up is when they said, “And just to be clear, we won’t be talking stats and numbers, but we do hope you can help us figure out where Kim Mulkey gets her blazers.” Because I, for one, am not a sports gay. However, I do like to know the sports gossip. I like to know which women’s soccer players are dating each other, and I like seeing WNBA players get dressed up for events. My favorite part of watching sports with my friends (the only time I do watch sports) is when they give me the tea on who dated who, who is currently feuding, who came out, who they think is about to come out, and all that fun stuff.

And while I don’t know nearly enough about sports to know if this podcast is the first of its kind, it doesn’t really matter; there are 9000 places you can go to hear cis straight men’s opinions about the cis straight men who play sports. The more places you can go to hear queer and trans people talking about queer and trans and women’s sports, the better. Women’s sports are undervalued (and women athletes are underpaid), and a lot of conversations about women’s sports are, rightfully, about that. But it will be a relief to have a fun, uplifting podcast about women’s sports with a focus on the queer players, and trans athletes in general. And hey, if these sports teams get new fans by way of a comedy podcast, it’s a win-win situation.

Extra Innings or Overtime or Another Sports Analogy for ‘More’

+ Sara Rameriz won’t be returning as Che Diaz in Season Three of And Just Like That. I don’t watch that show but from what I gleaned from Sara’s own social media and elsewhere on the internet, this is not a surprise.

+ In case you missed it, Zoe Lister-Jones came out today.

+ Vanity Fair released a Power and Glamour portfolio and dubbed the Writer’s Guild of America “The Voices” for their work during the strike. The featured photo includes friend of Autostraddle and Abbott Elementary writer Brittani Nichols.

This year’s @vanityfair Hollywood issue included some members and staff of the WGA. Proud to be captured with so many of the people that held it down during the strike and excited for the work that’s still to come for our guild and all of labor. #WGAstrong pic.twitter.com/EOrnWYzECb — Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) February 26, 2024

+ Queer artist Chappell Roan is currently touring with Olivia Rodrigo and so many more people are discovering her, which means Pink Pony Club is all over my FYP, which I enjoy. I only just discovered her a few months ago but I had her and Olivia Rodrigo on a playlist with Reneé Rapp and Billie Eilish and the vibes are immaculate. I know they have overlap in their music production but I wonder if also Olivia Rodrigo is trying to age up her audience a little; with lines like “Knee deep in the passenger seat and you’re eating me out, is it casual now,” it’s not exactly teenybopper friendly. It’s me-friendly though. Love her.

+ Auli’i Cravalho is confirmed to voice Moana in the sequel, and is an executive producer for the live-action remake, and is helping them find a young actress to play the Disney Princess

+ Speaking of Auli’i, she is being shipped with Reneé Rapp and she doesn’t hate it

+ The Last of Us took home some Spirit Awards, including Keivonn Montreal Woodard for Breakthrough Performance (Well-earned! That kid broke my heart!!!)

+ At those very same Spirit Awards, Nick Offerman had a message to the haters of his beloved (and very gay) episode, and that message was essentially, get over it.

#SpiritAwards

"For all those people who say, 'Why did you have to make it a gay story?!' — Because you ask questions like that. It's not a gay story, it's a love story. You asshole."

– Nick Offerman, The Last of Us pic.twitter.com/059YGkoKPe — RyanAdams.bsky.social 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇹🇭 (@filmystic) February 25, 2024

+ General Hospital’s resident lesbians might be in for a rude awakening when Blaze’s mom catches Blaze’s girlfriend Kristina in her bed

+ Candis Cayne and Danna Davis are launching a trans production company called Mary, It’s Mary Productions

+ “All Shall Be Well” is a movie from “Suk Suk” director Ray Yeung about what happens when a sixtysomething lesbian dies leaving her longtime partner without legal protection since gay marriage isn’t legal in Hong Kong

+ New X-Men series will include a nonbinary hero called Morph

+ And in case you missed it, Reneé Rapp has made a little lesbian update to one of her songs during this leg of her tour and it’s very funny to me