“I Can’t Stop Hearing the Shots,” Mass Shooting at Colorado Gay Club Leaves 5 Dead, 18 Wounded

Once again, a place that provides refuge to the LGBT community has been visited by violence and tragedy. Last night, a mass shooting broke out at Club Q, a gay & lesbian nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, leaving at least five people dead and 18 others wounded.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” the club wrote on their Facebook page. “Our [prayers] and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

According to Colorado Police, initial evidence suggests that the gunman entered Club Q, wearing body armor, and immediately opened fire. While the gunman was inside, at least two of Club Q’s patrons, confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to prevent additional casualties. Colorado Spring police arrived on scene three minutes after being dispatched and were able to arrest the shooter. According to Colorado Springs Chief Adrian Vasquez, the police recovered two guns from the scene, including the long rifle — later identified as an AR-15 — involved in the shooting. The mass shooting has not yet been labelled a hate crime but that may change as the investigation continues.

Joshua was inside Club Q when the gunman entered. He ran and hid. Heard the gunman being “beat up.” Tells @BeedieonTV “This was our only safe space in The Springs. Where are we gonna go?”#LGBTQ #ClubQ pic.twitter.com/ZkijarxZoc — Josh Helmuth KRDO (@Jhelmuth) November 20, 2022

During a Sunday morning press conference, Lt. Pamela Castro, the Colorado Springs police spokeswoman, reported that 18 victims of the shooting sought treatment at local hospitals. Two Centura Penrose Hospital doctors reported that they have treated 7 shooting victims at their facility: two who are in critical condition, three who remain hospitalized with less severe injuries, and two who have been treated and released. UC Memorial Hospital Central received ten patients, according to Chief Medical Officer David Steinbruner. Those injuries included “multiple gunshot wounds” and “several people” in the ICU. The remaining victims are hospitalized at UC-Health Memorial North.

The suspect, who is being treated for injuries that he sustained, has been identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22. There are suggestions, not yet confirmed by Colorado Springs police, that this is the same Anderson Lee Aldrich who was arrested in June 2021 for making a bomb threat in his mother’s Colorado Springs neighborhood. At the time of his arrest, Aldrich faced charges two counts of Felony Menacing and three counts of First-Degree Kidnapping, but according to subsequent reports, the DA’s office pursued no formal charges and the case was sealed.

Colorado Governor, Jared Polis, an out gay man, released a statement about the shooting.

President Biden and the First Lady sent their prayers to the families of the victims and those injured in the mass shooting. He noted that far too often the LGBT community has been victimized by gun violence…in Orlando, in the epidemic of violence facing trans women, particularly trans women of color, and now in Colorado Springs.

“Places that are supposed to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration should never be turned into places of terror and violence. Yet it happens far too often,” Biden said in a statement. “We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people. We cannot and must not tolerate hate.”

According to the Facebook page, Club Q had been hosting their regular drag night performance, featuring the Drag Divas, followed by a dance party. Performer Del Lusional tweeted their disbelief, “I never thought this would happen to me and my bar. I don’t know what to do with myself.

“This doesn’t feel real. Like at all. Walking through the bar that I call my home and seeing it…… like that……,” they added. “I went from being so proud of myself for what I accomplished tonight, to…this. I hate this so much. I hate this so fucking much.”

Later today, Club Q was supposed to play host to an “All Ages Musical Drag Brunch,” followed by a celebration of Transgender Day of Remembrance. Increasingly, these events — and particularly those events that are open to children — have been targets of right-wing vitriol. Last month, a doughnut shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma was firebombed after the business hosted an art show that featured drag queens. Earlier this summer, in Colorado: hateful comments and threats led to the cancellation of a drag event at the Denver Botanic Gardens while a drag performance in Highlands Ranch drew protestors. During Sunday morning’s press conference, a media outlet asked specifically about whether or not children were present at Saturday night’s events.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents the neighboring 3rd Congressional district, tweeted that “the victims & their families are in my prayers” but she had been among the many bigots echoing threats against drag performers. And their hate does not pause, even in the wake of violence and tragedy: hours after the shooting, two Colorado LGBT elected officials — Reps. Leslie Herod and Brianna Titone — were targeted by a site that foments hate against the LGBT community and their allies.

Club Q opened 21 years ago to fill a void in Colorado Springs. The city was home to the anti-LGBT group “Focus on the Family” and its lone gay club was on the verge of closure. The club’s co-owner, Mark Haynes said, “I bought that real estate (Club Q) intentionally because other gay clubs have come and gone in Colorado Springs. By owning that real estate and making our mark there it was intended to be long term.”

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to post updates as we have them.