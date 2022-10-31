Chrishell Stause and G Flip Dressed Up As EACH OTHER for Halloween, Gayest Shit Imaginable

It was only about five months ago that I wrote to you to share the incredible news that Chrishell Stause, the darling of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, was dating nonbinary Australian musician G Flip. In case all of this sounds like jibberish, all you need to know is that Chrishell stars in one of Netflix’s hottest reality TV shows, Selling Sunset, in which the definition of “excess” is expanded to truly unimaginable heights! And G Flip is an Australian singer and drummer, most renowned for their song “GAY 4 U”. The two met earlier this year when Chrishell appeared in G Flip’s music video “GET ME OUTTA HERE” — and have been an item pretty much ever since!

Now, a mere 183 days later, I write to you with more news.

No, they didn’t break up. No, they didn’t get engaged. It’s much bigger than either of those things.

THEY DRESSED UP AS EACH OTHER FOR HALLOWEEN!!!

When I first was alerted to the existence of these pictures, I gasped! Because first and foremost, they both look so good!?? And second and second most, the degree of accuracy in these costumes — down to the make-up and accessories — is truly impressive. I mean G Flip ringing the Selling Sunset bell with an ear-to-ear grin is literally Chrishell to a t.

But ngl, there is something kind of like, amazingly joyful and kind of subversive about all this. When Chrishell started dating G Flip, she showed the world — including, I can only presume, many straight people that watch Selling Sunset — that anyone can be queer. We are among you! We are out there! We’re even in the most ludicrous, seemingly straight reality TV shows about extremely rich people with extremely huge closets!!

And now Chrishell and G Flip have partaken in the time honored tradition of doing the gayest thing imaginable — dressing as each other. What better way to embody genderfuckery than to dress up as your loved one, who presents so differently than you do, and for both of you to actually freaking ROCK THE LOOK??

From your unofficial official reporter always on the hunt for gay shit concealed conspicuously or inconspicuously within a reality TV show about houses that look like monochromatic cubes but cost several millions of dollars — Happy Halloween!