Happy Halloween! If your pet is wearing a costume, you know I want to see it in these Pop Culture Fix comments!

+ Chante Adams and Abbi Jacobson accepted the Visibility Award from the Human Rights Campaign on behalf of A League of Their Own this weekend!

“We made this show for you, for us, for our communities. For every person that has ever lived outside the boring box of normalcy. You don’t just deserve to be seen. You deserve to lead, to be the center of the storyline.” – @chanteadams of @LeagueOnPrime #HRCNationalDinner pic.twitter.com/PjVYYLpdl8 — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) October 30, 2022

+ Here’s the full speech:

+ GLAAD’s got a really nice list of asexual characters on TV and in video games! I hope it doubles by this time next year!

+ Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are teaming back up for a Grace & Frankie live-read to benefit the Jane Fonda Climate PAC.

+ Girls5Eva is coming back for a third season… on Netflix!

+ Women and people of color receive smaller budgets for TV shows, according to a new study.

+ How Doctor Who failed the unspoken queer relationship between Thirteen and Yaz.

+ Why Sigourney Weaver decided her character would be a lesbian in Call Jane.

+ Queer goths who fire up our dark souls.

+ How Sam Smith, Kim Petras and Steve Lacy Are are dispelling the “queer quota” myth.

+ The new Hulu/Onyx series The Other Black Girl is going to be gay. Our eagle-eyed Natalie spotted it: “[Brittany] Adebumola will take over as Malaika, an old lady at heart who is queer and constantly comparing notes on life goals.”

+ The CW will pull the plug on Nancy Drew after season four.