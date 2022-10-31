Pop Culture Fix: ALOTO’s Chanté Adams and Abbi Jacobson Adorably Accept LGBTQ Visibility Award

By

Feature image photo by Shannon Finney/WireImage

Happy Halloween! If your pet is wearing a costume, you know I want to see it in these Pop Culture Fix comments!

+ Chante Adams and Abbi Jacobson accepted the Visibility Award from the Human Rights Campaign on behalf of A League of Their Own this weekend!

+ Here’s the full speech:

+ GLAAD’s got a really nice list of asexual characters on TV and in video games! I hope it doubles by this time next year!

+ Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are teaming back up for a Grace & Frankie live-read to benefit the Jane Fonda Climate PAC.

+ Girls5Eva is coming back for a third season… on Netflix!

+ Women and people of color receive smaller budgets for TV shows, according to a new study.

+ How Doctor Who failed the unspoken queer relationship between Thirteen and Yaz.

+ Why Sigourney Weaver decided her character would be a lesbian in Call Jane.

+ Queer goths who fire up our dark souls.

+ How Sam Smith, Kim Petras and Steve Lacy Are are dispelling the “queer quota” myth.

+ The new Hulu/Onyx series The Other Black Girl is going to be gay. Our eagle-eyed Natalie spotted it: “[Brittany] Adebumola will take over as Malaika, an old lady at heart who is queer and constantly comparing notes on life goals.”

+ The CW will pull the plug on Nancy Drew after season four.

HELP!!! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we're running out!MOST of the gifts to our fundraisers are $50 or less and we fund this site with donations from a bunch of awesome people who come together, giving just $5, $15, or, even $30 each — and for $30 you get stickers! Will you help? Cancel anytime.

Help Us Out!
Related:

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter, and Instagram.

Heather has written 1467 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!