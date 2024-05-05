Which Chaotic Gay Pop Song Is Your Last Breakup’s Anthem?

You have never been broken up with, you’re always the one to leave

When you’re done, you’re done, and it isn’t a whole drawn out thing

Breakups bring out your worst self

You have a high threshold for forgiveness but eventually hit a breaking point that leads to the breakup

You usually get back together and breakup several times before it sticks

You never break up with someone, you’re always the one broken up with

The breakup takes several weeks, maybe even months