Unhinged breakup anthems almost seem like their own specific subgenre within the subgenre of sapphic pop right now, with a lot of the young gay pop stars of this moment performing a certain ex persona that leans into mess. Fletcher is definitely an obvious example of this messy ex persona, but we’ve also got Zolita entering the chat and Chappell Roan directly addressing her ex at Coachella.
A lot of the song results featured in this quiz are of the angry and vengeful variety, so if you came here for genuine catharsis or breakup advice, you might want to look elsewhere! Here, we’re leaning into the chaos, the mess, the karma, the lightly toxic tendencies that breakups can sometimes inspire. We’re also just messing around, so don’t take any results too personally babe. Maybe just throw on some angry breakup songs and scream-sing along for a bit of a release.
Which Chaotic Gay Pop Song Is Your Last Breakup’s Anthem?
