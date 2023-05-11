Reality realtor Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset fame and nonbinary Australian singer-songwriter-drummer G Flip are married! People dropped its exclusive announcement of the wedding late last night. The news comes almost exactly a year after the official announcement the love birds were an item last May.

A lot of other outlets are running with the whole “married after one year of dating,” and while it is indeed true G Flip and Chrishell haven’t been together super long — hell, they have only known each other for under two years — those splashy headlines aren’t quite as accurate as mine. You see, a lot of intrepid investigators who happened to be gay Selling Sunset fans had been picking up on social media clues Chrishell and G Flip were together well before they made their relationship official to the public. In fact, even I, someone who did not watch Selling Sunset but was merely a terminally online homosexual with an interest in age gap relationships (Chrishell is 41, and G Flip is 28), knew about these rumors before they entered the mainstream. It is, therefore, much more accurate to say their nuptials come a year after they hard launched their relationship to the press, what we might have called becoming “Facebook official” centuries ago. The couple celebrated their dating anniversary in March, not May.

Now that I’ve gotten that off my chest…it has indeed been an exciting rollercoaster of love for these two, who met at a Halloween party in 2021 when they were both still with their exes. One calendar year later, the two were in a relationship and also dressed as each other for Halloween. A relationship in which Halloween plays a very important role? That’s gay.

According to an interview in Vogue Australia, Chrishell and G Flip kissed for the first time in February 2022, immediately after which Chrishell apologized for being straight. But the experience led her to rethink dating and attraction, and she eventually opened herself up to dating G Flip. Then the two participated in the time-honored queer tradition of a long-distance relationship, with Chrishell based in Los Angeles and G Flip in Australia. They both appeared together as themselves in the series finale of The L Word: Generation Q. Listen, if you show up together to Bette and Tina’s gay wedding, you’re probably gonna get married yourself. Those are the rules.

The Instagram post Chrishell made to announce getting married to G Flip is wildly sweet. A video replays little snippets from throughout their relationship, including the aforementioned identity-swap Halloween moment. In the caption, she writes: “Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.” OKAY, THAT’S LIKE THE BEST ONE-SENTENCE WEDDING VOW I’VE EVER HEARD?

The comment then transitions into Chrishell plugging G Flip’s new single “Be Your Man,” and that, my friends, is a top-tier wifey move! Promoting your boo’s art at the same time as announcing your marriage? We love a supportive wife!!!!! Indeed, even the beginning of the caption is a bit of a reference to the song, which G Flip wrote for Chrishell and includes the lyrics: “I’m not what you planned / But I’ll be your man.”

This is the first song G Flip wrote about their relationship with Chrishell, but Chrishell also appeared in their music video for “GET ME OUTTA HERE” — a video that made convenience stores very hot and gay, something I’ve long known to be true.

They’re both clearly supportive of each other’s work, with G Flip set to appear in the new season of Selling Sunset, which drops May 19 on Netflix. The teaser for the new season includes Chrishell saying the ultimate coming-out-late-in-life mic drop: “I know people think I’m having a midlife crisis…but I’m having an awakening.”

I’m genuinely happy for these two!