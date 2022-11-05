Baopu #105: A Good Cry

By

In a 10 panel watercolor comic that's in the colors of pink and orange it reads: I haven't cried in for a long time. There's too much to process. But I feel the gravity — of a good cry coming. Stories not yet told. Tension so present in our bodies. Future too fragile to catch us all. Eyes closed, hands together. Feel the good cry coming. Coming and going. A good cry. Around these captions are different images of Baopu, an Asian person with red hair: dressed up as a jack-o-latern for halloween, various close ups of their face, wearing a hat, hugging friends, and hugging themselves.

HELP!!! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023We're running a monthly member drive right now and all new monthly members at the level of $6/mo or higher get 4 extra cool queer stickers! Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+!
Related:

Yao Xiao

Yao Xiao is a China-born illustrator based in New York City. Yao Xiao creates artwork depicting a poetic visual world where complex concepts and human emotions are examined, amplified, and given physical form. Her work has helped people all over the globe connect at unique moments, from the celebration of the 20 Year Anniversary of the SXSW Interactive Festival, to the grand release of pop singer Katy Perry's single 'Dark Horse.' She has created deeply emotional and beautiful graphics for editorial print publications, pop music record covers, concert posters and book covers. Yao Xiao's serialized comic Baopu currently runs monthly on Autostraddle. It is an original comic exploring the nuances in searching for identities, connections and friendships through the fictional life of a young, queer emigrant. Baopu stands for 'holding simplicity,' a Taoist ideal of wishing to return to a simpler state. Find her on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Etsy or her website.

Yao has written 108 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!