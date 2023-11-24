Autostraddle + For Them’s Ultimate Team Holigay Gift Guide 2023!

After well over a year (two years?) of using the Boy Smells sample fragrance set, I have a clear favorite — Violet Ends. I’m out of the sample size and now I have to either look into the maw of fragrance prices or just forget that this scent ever existed. It smells like a dandy who’s just committed a murder. That’s what it smells like. I can’t. The candle is because my house does not smell enough like I’ve been banished from Puritan society. As for the joggers, the structure, the masc look, the hip fit, the fact that my current joggers are looking a little worse for wear. Practical and affirming at the same time.

I don’t actually know what a reasonable price is for ethically made clothing anymore? With inflation and all? So while it’s out of my price range, I do think that this hoodie is hot, mysterious. What specifically is this mysterious feeling? It’s the lingering, nagging question question you have while out and about with me — are we actually going back to my place for tea, or are you going to be led into the woods because it’s still Sacrifice Season? Mystery!

I keep making eggs and then wishing I had chili crisp to put on them and then never buying it because it is a Whole Separate Thing to order Fly By Jing, but I did it once, and now I can’t stop thinking about how good this stuff is.

My ex took most of the lamps when she moved out, which, fair, she did buy them, but also, now the house is really dark. I navigate it like I’m playing a first-person horror video game, moving through areas of darkness using my phone or a flashlight to light the way until I can reach whatever single lamp is in the room, should it exist. Realistically, I just need to go thrift some lamps, but also, I know I’m not going to find a Lamp That Is A Snake at a thrift store (probably).