I’m so tired that my eyes have started to do that thing where they cross a little at the bridge of my glasses. So let’s get straight gay to it, then!

Queer as in F*ck You

Former USWNT Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris Retires After a 13-year senior career, which includes two World Cup championships (2015 and 201) — not to mention an epic wedding and a very cute baby — Ashlyn Harris announced yesterday that she’s retiring. She had her wife Ali Krieger and her close friends Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird (click through the Instagram carousel above) by her side.”It has been my greatest honor to represent this country both on and off the field,” she said in her goodbye speech.

Harris actually played her last game with the USWNT back in 2020, 8-0 win over Haiti during CONCACAF Olympic qualifying. She also played in all 10 seasons of the NWSL since its inception, including time at Washington Spirit, Orlando Pride. She was named NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year in 2016. Along with her wife, Ashlyn Harris was traded to Gotham last December, but she made just eight appearances this season due to undergoing surgery on her right knee in September. Sending Ashlyn, Ali, and their very cute family so much love!

“There’s no magic bullet. Instead there are thousands of answers–at least. You can be one of them if you choose to be.” — Octavia Butler. I saw this reflection last week, and I haven’t stopped thinking about it: A Few Rules For Predicting The Future by Octavia E. Butler

THEN DO IT JOE, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR. (if you missed the news, last week Brittney Griner was officially transferred to Russian Penal colony, and we are still waiting on updates)

President Biden on Brittney Griner: "My hope is that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be ready to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about prisoner exchange…I am determined to get her home, and get her home safely." https://t.co/RdYLvfuTRC pic.twitter.com/GOOi3AjMBn — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 9, 2022

Saw This, Thought of You

Joan Didion in Your Living Room, Telling Stories

I do not support this title, but it’s an interesting read: Maybe Trump was right about TikTok

And on that social media beat, What Is Mastodon and Why Are People Leaving Twitter for It? (Plus you might wanna read A Goodbye Plan: 17 Queer Spaces Now That Twitter Is Maybe Ending)

Maybe you’ll think this isn’t news you’d expect to see on Autostraddle, but I sincerely believe that Magic Mike XXL is one of the greatest straight films ever made (and I’m not alone), so! Get ready, there’s gonna be a third one. We’re getting one last ride.

I hate this this country is like this, you know? Details on this week’s shooting at UVA

Political Snacks

Certainly the biggest political news is the Respect for Marriage Act, which will codify marriage rights and after being kicked down the road by the Democratic-led Congress for the last few years, looks to finally be getting shaped into a bill and was brought the Senate floor to set up a first procedural vote for tomorrow. Here’s where you can read more: Bipartisan Senate Group Says They Are ‘Confident’ They Have the Votes Necessary to Codify Same-Sex Marriage

And this is an unexpected twist, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has out in support! Mormon Church Says It Supports Same-Sex Marriage Law