Mini Crossword Will Give You All the Credit

By

HELP!!! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023We're running a monthly member drive right now and all new monthly members at the level of $6/mo or higher get 4 extra cool queer stickers! Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+!
Related:

brooke husic

Brooke is a queer crossword constructor and scientist based in Brooklyn. You can find her favorite other crossword work on her free blog, at the New Yorker, and at the USA Today. When she's not making crosswords, she enjoys long distance running, yoga, and assembling Spotify playlists. Connect with her on twitter at @xandraladee!

brooke has written 5 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!