AM/PM: A Fall Beat For a Day Of Writing In My New Apartment

Hi readers, I’m Dani Janae. Your local dyke poet and spider enthusiast. I’m a writer here at Autostraddle, a journalist, and the best sister and aunt around.

At this point in my life, I love beauty culture and consider makeup and clothes as a fun way to express my femme identity and be my most authentic self. I wore the traditional emo eyeliner in middle school, then transitioned to foundation face to cover acne in college. Now I’d say when I put on makeup, I’m either trying to wake up my face or go full glam.

This is a look that I would do for an average day working at my desk. I know it seems like a lot for a day of working, but I often like to do a full face so it feels like I’m going out to the office to work instead of staying home. It’s not quite full glam but it works for sitting, typing, and stopping to take a few hot pics along the way.

The Products

The Routine

I start by washing and prepping my face (that will perhaps be a different AM/PM) and letting the products dry down. Then I add a scoop of the Poreless Putty Primer to my face. While that is settling, I add the Morphe Eye Primer to my eyes and then go for the Morphe Palette. For this look, I’m going for something natural with a little bit of sparkle because it’s just a writing day, and I don’t want to spend too much time on my face — the page is waiting! So I choose brown shades and a shimmer to add to the center of my eyes.

Using my Wet ‘n Wild Blending Brush, I start with a mixture of the shades Mystique and Wild Abandon and swipe into the crease of my eyelid, blending up. Then, I add the shade Tan-talizing to my eyelids with my fingertips, spreading it all over. I use my fingertips because I find, with some shades, your fingertips’ natural oils hold on to the color better than a brush and gives you that stunning shine. Lastly, I concentrate the shade Fantasy Flicker on the center of my eyelid, blending out the edges with my fingertips.

Once my eyes are done and I’ve added eyeliner and lashes, I do my brows with short even strokes with the fine e.l.f pencil. After that, I mix together my CC Cream and the Halo Glow Liquid Filter to add a healthy glow to my face, pulling it down using the Halo Glow doe-foot applicator in stripes. I use the It Cosmetics Love is the Foundation Brush to blend in my foundation mix, using circular motions until my skin looks luminous and even. Then, I add my Camo Concealer to the space between my brows, the corners of my eyes, down the bridge of my nose, above my lips, and on my chin. These are the areas where I want there to be a natural highlight and brightness on my face.

I add the middle shade from the Physicians Formula Bronzer Palette to the perimeter of my face, focusing on the cheekbones and the forehead. The last shade is a smidge too dark for my skin tone and I find it harder to blend darker tones on my face. Then I use the Morphe R46 Cream and Powder Blush Brush to swirl in my Putty Blush, then I add that to the apples of my cheeks, which I know is controversial but I have a fat face and I love how cute and rosy I look when I do it this way. I also pull the blush across my nose, and to the tip of my nose. I use my fingers to apply the Butter Highlighter above the blush, near the high points of my face, the tip of my nose, and in the inner corners of my eyes! I apply in these areas similar to the concealer, I want to highlight my face in some areas, especially because I’ve just covered it in CC cream that kind of hides the natural light and shadow. Finally, I apply the Laura Mercier powder to set everything down.

I do my lips next, lining with the e.l.f liner in Soft Pink, then adding Fig to my lips. I spray it all down with the setting mist from e.l.f, then, my face is done! I would consider this look glam, but it is also not completely unapproachable, with wild colors and difficult techniques. If I’m just doing makeup for a day of work I like to keep it cute, but keep it simple!

When doing a full face, I’m always gonna end by snapping a few pics. I just feel so femme and put together when I do this routine, I love the way the bronzer livens up my face and the blush adds a kiss of color and cuteness. The highlighter gives the illusion of cheekbones and my lips look particularly good in this shade of lipstick. For me, makeup is about having fun and looking like myself. I try to do my makeup to match my personality, and when I’m writing I feel tapped into my strength and my body — so I want my makeup look to reflect that. I hope you found some new products or new techniques that appeal to you that you can add to your own makeup routine!