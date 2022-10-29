Reine #40: Geese

This month, I bring you a joke my grandpa told me once. Next month? Who knows.
HELP!!!
It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we're running out!MOST of the gifts to our fundraisers are $50 or less and we fund this site with donations from a bunch of awesome people who come together, giving just $5, $15, or, even $30 each — and for $30 you get stickers! Will you help? Cancel anytime.
Help Us Out!
Ren Strapp is a butch lesbian illustrator and designer, who makes comics about her life. She is an Appalachian farm girl living in Portland, OR. She loves birds and plants. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram and support her work on Patreon.
Ren has written 42 articles for us.