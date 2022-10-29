Reine #40: Geese

In a three panel comic the colors of dark and light peach and also turquoise, it says "Geese" in bold letters. Beneath it are two Black people, one person asks the other what type of bird they are looking at. The answer is "Geese." The first person asks, how can you tell? The answer is because they fly in a V shape. The explanation continues, sometimes the V is lopsided and one side is longer than the other. Do you know why? The first person asks "why" expecting there's a fancy answer. But no! Just "more geese on that side"This month, I bring you a joke my grandpa told me once. Next month? Who knows.

Ren Strapp

Ren Strapp is a butch lesbian illustrator and designer, who makes comics about her life. She is an Appalachian farm girl living in Portland, OR. She loves birds and plants. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram and support her work on Patreon.

