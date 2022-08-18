Hey y’all, I’ve missed you! This news roundup column has been inconsistent in August for a variety of reasons, including (though not limited to) that I’ve been away plotting and then helping execute our A League of Their Own coverage and there’s just only so many awake hours in a day.

But our two-week A League of Their Own sprint wraps tomorrow (for now) and I’m slowly dipping my toe back into this regular beat. Let’s see what we missed!

Queer as in F*ck You

A Queer History of the Baby-Sitters Club. “We all know that Kristy Thomas is and has always been a lesbian.” I know that’s right!! This is just a casual reminder that all the baby-sitters are gay (I’m serious, I believe this) and none more gay than Kristy Thomas, including a timeline of fan reactions and adaptations dating back to 1985. My two favorite parts are a link to a list I somehow missed of all 131 BSC books ranked by gayness and also quotes from both myself (what!?) and our very own Senior Editor Heather Hogan! So a little full circle loop there. The baby-sitters, they are all gay. GAY.

How Legacy Media Leverage Transphobia To Sell Clicks, Not Journalism

Every day I pray for this. Every day. Russia Optimistic on US Prisoner Swap Including WNBA Star Griner.

This Queer-Led Edible Brand Creates the Most Joyful Products. “Infused Pop Rocks and birthday cake flavors are just the beginning.”

The Right Is Misusing the Word “Grooming,” and It Can Have Serious Consequences

Speaking of which, Children’s Hospitals Harassed Over Transgender Care Programs. I super f*cking hate this!

From Sally: Looks like someone has adapted a lesbian romance novel into an IRL story. The Coworkers Who Fell in Love When They Shared a Hotel Room

And to wrap us up, how about our always brilliant Autostraddle Managing Editor Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya with some in-depth entertainment reporting for Refinery29? Including interviews a lot of actors that I happen to know you enjoy, Is It Ever Okay For Straight Actors To Play Queer Roles?

Saw This, Thought of You

YouTube Videos Are Helping Reunite Loved Ones Separated by the India-Pakistan Border. “Two Pakistani friends make videos in which those who lived through India’s 1947 Partition describe loved ones they lost at the time. With viewers’ help, siblings and others are reunited after decades.” Monday was the 75th Anniversary of Independence and Partition on the South Asian Subcontinent, and Himani recommended this piece to me, it was excellent and you should read it!

OnlyFans Bribed Meta to Put Thousands of Adult Entertainers on Terrorist Watch List, Lawsuits Allege. “Three lawsuits claim that OnlyFans paid Meta to shadow-ban users who promoted its competitors.”

“I remember feeling like the guys behind bars looked like people down my block… They just looked like people I knew. That stuck with me.” The Artists Taking on Mass Incarceration

How I’m Reclaiming Summer as a Fat Brown Babe

Political Snacks

Critics Call Dems’ Climate Bill a “Devil’s Bargain” on Climate. Here’s What the Devil Is Getting. “Evaluating the ugly parts of the historic legislation.”

Despite Donations, Abortion Funds Still Struggle to Survive. “At least eight Texas abortion funds have been forced to pause operations, causing a ripple effect for out-of-state groups now struggling to support a rising tide of patients.”

I found this chart really helpful, and I hope you’ll take one its recommendations for your late summer reading: