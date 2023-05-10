Happy Wednesday y’all,
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that bought some kinda happiness to my week — let’s get into it!
@thesundaye
Whats your love language? #fyp #lovelanguage #qualitytime #physicaltouch #giftgiving #actsofservice #wordsofaffirmation #lgbt #lesbiansoftiktok #femsoftiktok #HTX #thesundaye
Ok folks what’s your love language?
@ash.is.art
Day 5 curvy vacation outfits #fatfashioninspo #plussizeoutfitinspo #curvyfashion #capcutcurve #curvyvacation #CapCut
This is VV cute
@fashionfoodsin
They do all of the extra on the internet just to stay together 😒😆
Plethe
@bitchhhhrlly
look at me finna go to work rn
It can still be your energy tho!
@munch444jai
No Clue
@iamrosmith
Apparently, God wanted to sprinkle a little razzle dazzle on this life’s experience since the last life didn’t go according to plan. Cause damn. The triple whammy ain’t no joke. Whew Chile! #CapCut #humor #triplethreat #comedy #blacktiktok #lifebelike #ifykyk
Double Homicide
@confessionnicole
manifesting in a new way 😅. #fyp #fy #whitneyhouston
Do what works for you
@kennedystreeper
it’s rough out here on the streets #wlw #lesbiansoftiktok #queertok #🏳️🌈 #lgbtq #foryou #fyp
Speak it into existence
@jaelilac98
Helping the next generation be more comfortable
@saizzmcl0vin
We’re officically back and gonna start posting content consistently! Thanks to everyone who waited for us we love you all #CapCut #s4s #studforstud #lgbtq #fyp
Perfect perfect perfect