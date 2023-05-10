Queer TikTok: A Very Gay Breakdown of Love Languages

By

Happy Wednesday y’all,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that bought some kinda happiness to my week — let’s get into it!

@thesundaye

Whats your love language? #fyp #lovelanguage #qualitytime #physicaltouch #giftgiving #actsofservice #wordsofaffirmation #lgbt #lesbiansoftiktok #femsoftiktok #HTX #thesundaye

♬ original sound – Sunny Daye

Ok folks what’s your love language?

@ash.is.art

Day 5 curvy vacation outfits #fatfashioninspo #plussizeoutfitinspo #curvyfashion #capcutcurve #curvyvacation #CapCut

♬ pg baby x bikini bottom – redveil

This is VV cute

@fashionfoodsin

They do all of the extra on the internet just to stay together 😒😆

♬ original sound – 🎧

Plethe

@bitchhhhrlly

look at me finna go to work rn

♬ original sound – FendiDaRappa

It can still be your energy tho!

@munch444jai

♬ original sound – Theo Von

No Clue

@iamrosmith

Apparently, God wanted to sprinkle a little razzle dazzle on this life’s experience since the last life didn’t go according to plan. Cause damn. The triple whammy ain’t no joke. Whew Chile! #CapCut #humor #triplethreat #comedy #blacktiktok #lifebelike #ifykyk

♬ original sound – Ro Smith

Double Homicide

@confessionnicole

manifesting in a new way 😅. #fyp #fy #whitneyhouston

♬ original sound – SafeSpace

Do what works for you

@kennedystreeper

it’s rough out here on the streets #wlw #lesbiansoftiktok #queertok #🏳️‍🌈 #lgbtq #foryou #fyp

♬ original sound – Braden Bales

Speak it into existence

@jaelilac98

♬ ab SO FKN LUTLEY – Tejas C

Helping the next generation be more comfortable

@saizzmcl0vin

We’re officically back and gonna start posting content consistently! Thanks to everyone who waited for us 🩷 we love you all #CapCut #s4s #studforstud #lgbtq #fyp

♬ original sound – McLovin 🥷

Perfect perfect perfect

