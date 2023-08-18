41 Super-Hot Butches and Tomboys of the Early 20th Century

This article was originally written in 2017 and has been re-published for this special holiday, Butch and Stud Appreciation Day.
There’s no day like today to cast our eyes upon some hot butch women and tomboys and otherwise-identified human beings who are unfortunately dead, but fortunately looked good and (in most cases) did cool shit while they still roamed the fields and valleys of this scorched earth. Before Shane McCutcheon was even a glimmer in Ilene’s eye, these people were putting on their top hats and/or trousers and giving the ladies something to whisper about in their journals.
Please note that not everybody in this was a lesbian or bisexual. Nor is everybody on this list a certified masc-of-center, butch or tomboy identified woman. Some of the women included herein didn’t typically dress “masculine-of-center” or exude a “butch vibe” but did for the picture I have included. Back in the day, women obviously had much less freedom regarding what they wore and how they presented, so it’s not always clear from archival photographs what anybody’s “authentic” gender presentation was.
I have included an asterisk before the names of the women who I’m pretty damn sure were lesbian, bisexual, or otherwise into the ladies. This is important in case any of you are into dating ghosts, which makes about as much sense as anything else these days, you know?
*Ella Wesner (1851-1917)
Vaudeville Entertainer / Male Impersonator
Wesner’s popular stage routine included plucky monologues that imparted advice to male audience members on how to treat and/or seduce a lady.
Vesta Tilley (1864-1952)
English Music Hall Performer, Male Impersonator
Vesta made her debut playing a male role onstage at the age of six, by which point her father, a successful performer himself, had already gifted her the custom-tailored suit she’d begged for as a child.
*Maude Adams (1872-1953)
American Actress
Adams is best known for playing Peter Pan on Broadway.
*Cicely Hamilton (1872-1952)
English Actress, Writer, Journalist, Suffragist
*Romaine Brooks (1874-1970)
American painter
Romaine Brooks is best-known for her paintings of women in androgynous or “masculine” attire.
Ella Shields (1879-1952)
Vaudeville Performer, Music Hall Singer, Male Impersonator
Hetty King (1883-1972)
Entertainer/Male Impersonator
Hetty King was an asshole to her lesbian fans, telling an interviewer that she was “sickened” by letters she got from women in which “they declare that they can’t eat or sleep or are going to kill themselves for the love of me.”
Lillyn Brown (1885-1969)
African-American/Native American Singer, Vaudeville Entertainer, Teacher and Actress
*Agnes Smedley 1892-1950
American Journalist, Novelist, Activist & Socialist
*Mercedes De Acosta (1893-1968)
Writer, Lover to the Stars
Selika Lazevski (1890s – Unknown)
African Princess / 19th Century High Society Equestrian
*Beatrice Lillie (1894 – 1989)
Canadian-born British actress, Singer and Comedic Performer
*Moms Mabley (1894-1975)
American Standup Comedian
Mabley wore housedresses onstage, but in her off-time she presented butch, in tailored suits.
Kitty Doner (1895-1988)
American Actress and Producer
Kitty’s parents were performers, too, and thus Kitty began performing onstage in male attire while she was a very young girl.
*Alice DeLamar (1895-1983)
American Heiress
When her father died in 1918, DeLamar inherited $10 million, giving her the title of “richest bachelor girl.”
*Nobuko Yoshiya (1896-1973)
Japanese Writer
*Ethel Waters (1896-1977)
American Singer and Actress
*Hope Williams (1897 – 1992)
American Actress
*Dorothy Arzner (1897 – 1979)
American Film Director
Arzner was the only female film director working during her era, which was a tenuous position to be in — it’s why she wore dresses and skirts to work instead of the pants she wanted to wear.
*Eva Le Gallienne (1899-1991)
British-born American Stage Actress
*Marion Barbara “Joe” Carstairs (1900 -1993)
Wealthy British Powerboat Racer
Carstairs wore men’s clothing, covered her arms in tattoos, drove ambulances during World War I, and, in the 1920s, started a womens-only car-hire and chauffering service staffed by women she met working during the war.
*Thelma Wood (1901-1970)
American Sculptor
*Marlene Dietrich (1901-1992)
German-American Actress and Singer
*Greta Garbo (1905 – 1990)
Swedish-born American Film Actress
Her 1933 film Queen Christina won critical acclaim and slayed at the box office, but censors were disturbed by a scene in which Garbo dressed like a man in order to kiss a woman she wanted to kiss.
*Anna May Wong (1905-1961)
Chinese-American Movie Star
*Valentine Ackland (1906-1969)
English Poet
Born “Mary” and nicknamed “Molly,” Valentine’s father raised her like a son, and as an adult, she cut her hair short, wore men’s clothing, and adopted an androgynous name in order to be taken seriously as a poet.
*Josephine Baker (1906-1975)
American Entertainer, Activist and French Resistance Agent of African and Native American descent
*Louisa D’Andelot Carpenter (1907-1976)
DuPont Heiress
*Gladys Bentley (1907 – 1960)
American Blues Singer, Pianist and Entertainer
At Harry Hansberry’s Clam House, Bentley performed in her signature tuxedo and top hat, sang racy versions of popular songs in a gravely deep voice, and flirted with ladies in the audience.
*Katharine Hepburn (1907-2003)
American Actress
*Frida Kahlo (1907 – 1954)
Mexican Painter
*Annemarie Schwarzenbach (1908-1942)
Swiss Writer, Journalist, Photographer and Traveler
Sidenote, this woman is a fashion icon and I am obsessed with her.
*Tiny Davis (1909-1994)
American jazz Trumpeter and Vocalist
*Beverly Shaw (1910-1990)
Nightclub Singer
The successful torch singer / male impersonator bought her own club in North Hollywood, called Club Laurel, which succeeded as a popular upscale gay night spot for 14 years.
*Babe Didrikson Zaharias (1911-1956)
American Athlete (golf, basketball, baseball, track & field), Olympic gold medalist
In addition to excelling at athletics, Babe was a fantastic seamstress who made her own golfing outfits and won the sewing championship at the Texas State Fair.
*Esther Eng (1914-1970)
Chinese-American Film Director
*Stormé DeLarverie (1920-2014)
Bouncer, Drag King, MC, Civil Rights Icon, Entertainer
Feel like Thelma Wood is staring right into my soul.
^^^ this ???
SHE CAN HAVE IT THOUGH
bless you for this
I think you mean “her 1933 film” on the Greta Garbo /Queen Christina pic?
i did indeed, thank you!
That photo of Dorothy Arzner tho. I am smitten.
The cover image for this article is inspired, and now I want more turn-of-the-century vapid fluff in my life.
I would subscribe to vintage queer Tiger Beat.
I sense an A-Camp project opportunity…
Yes! It needs to be done, complete with pull-out posters :)
this would be my DREAM JOB
WE ARE HERE FOR IT RIESE
Agreed on all counts!!!!
I second that emotion!!
Okay straddlers, are we sure that Ilene Chaiken isn’t a lesbian vampire/time-traveler/immortal? Because I swear she and Ella Shields have the same face. Just me?
The next time I want to avoid some social obligation I’m going to use the excuse that I can’t go because I’m waiting for the second edition of Lesbian Power Couples From History. This is not some kind of slight, I’m literally camping on my sofa until I can pore over more images of vintage lesbos with commentary on their historical significance.
Also, because my wife is reading this book right now and therefore this image is in my face a lot, may I propose Tove Jansson for the above list?
Also, I’ve casually been accumulating images of queer women of history with their dogs because I think this is an important thing.
!!! she’s in my next edition of lesbian power couples
also v. open to a pitch like of “queer women of history with their dogs”
Yes Dogs! Always in favor or more dogs!
Tove is a modern form of an Old Norse kinda nickname of Þórfríðr the which basically is Thor and fríðr an element that like means beautiful and well Thor is the butchest of the Æsir…so heh.
It is a perfect name for a beautiful MOC person.
*scuttles back into nerd cave*
UGH RIESE this is my exact sexuality and Joe Carstairs is my Shane.
Been trying to find good pictures of Joe’s tats, not doing so well but there’s clearly a star on left upper arm, some on right upper and what might nautical knots on both forearms tho one looks kinda like one of those cat clocks.
Either both seem plenty queer to me. :p
I had one of those kit kat clocks in my bedroom as a teenager! It must be a gay thing.
Kit Kat Clock Club right here.
Willkommen! Bienvenue! Welcome!
Fremder,étranger,stranger
Glücklich zu sehen,
Je suis enchanté,
Happy to see you.?
also this is a trip:
[WADLEY, LORD TOD] Archive relating to Joe Carstairs’ doll Lord Tod Wadley including two companion dolls and contemporary photographs
OMG, that really is a trip. I think the next gallery should be vintage queer women and their dolls.
“When a woman gives [a doll] to a woman … it is the life they cannot have, it is their child, sacred and profane…”
OMG Riese
I was checking back in to see if this post was still here for me in this, our time of need, and it was EVEN MORE here for me, you’re a magician.
I’m going to pretend that that’s a photo of Esther Eng just casually hanging out at A-camp. Where actual magic happens.
Thank you for this gift. A little early for my birthday, but I’ll take it ?
Happy birthday!
Thoughts as I scroll down, trying to decide which is my favourite:
Vesta Tilley didn’t get an asterisk, but there’s far too much swagger in that photo for that girl to be straight.
Selika Lazevski looks like she’s ready to give someone a good spanking with that riding crop. *fans self*
Hope Williams is the ethereal tender butch of my dreams.
Picturing Thelma Woods fixing me with that brooding stare while she slowly unwinds the silk scarf around her neck.
…And then the Katharine Hepburn/Frida Kahlo one-two punch knocked me out.
And then Thelma uses said scarf on you…
I’ll be in my bunk.
Reading my mind Emma
This post is the BEST! Makes me want to read all the historical lesbian fiction I can find. Too bad there isn’t more of it.
oh my gosh
Oops, now I’m halfway towards obsession with Annemarie Schwarzenbach as well.
These women all seem amazing.
I love this more of this always yes.
Dorothy Arzner was also the inventor of the boom microphone
It’s glorious to be steeped in good butch history. Give me more!
I want to change my major to butch history.
Crushing here in my little corner over Katharine Hepburn and Annemarie Schwarzenbach also Tove Jansson. Swoon…
There is quite interesting movie about Annemarie: The Journey to Kafiristan.
I’ve been scrolling up and down, up and down for the last 10 minutes. I love the look on Kathryn Hepburn’s face. And Thelma Waters’ intense stare. And Ethel Wood’s smile. And Nobuko Yoshiya’s resting bitch face. Everyone on this list is smoking hot.
Also, can we please have a queer historical ladies fan fiction series? Maybe take submissions? I am dying to read a story about Mercedes de Acosta and her many Hollywood conquests.
Adventures of Julie D’Aubigny!
The Valiant Ladies of Potosi, por favor.
Add those to your docket o benevolent writer that would fill our humble prompts. We beseech you and offer rates and reviews to nourish you.
Upvoted x100
some historians would argue that mercedes de acosta wrote her own fan fiction and then called it a “memoir”
SWOON. Joe Carstairs. Esther Eng. Annemarie Schwartzenbach. Anna May Wong. KITTY DONER. That newsboy cap and three-piece suit is killing me. I have a type and that type is everyone on this list. 11/10 would hopelessly crush on / be completely ignored by all of these incredible butches
I’m swooning right along with you Emerson!
I would pay money for something that would give me an excuse to look at these photos more often. Calendar? Playing cards? Trading cards? Poster set? Coffee table book? Post cards? Also the power couples.
i know i wish!!! we actually were in talks with a publisher about doing a coffee table book back when i put together 150 photos of vintage lesbians, but the process with securing print reprint rights for all the photos turned out to be more trouble than the book would’ve ultimately been worth. hopefully when I move to LA i’ll have more access to and knowledge about that process because the biggest LGBT archive is at the USC library and can talk to real humans about where the pics come from and what one would have to do to republish them.
Glad to hear about your imminent move to the city where I live.
ahem. hi from this queer archivist friend just down in San Diego! eagerly and very sincerely volunteering my archivist skills and knowledge and southern california queer archives connections for projects like this when you get here. seriously, lmk if you want some intros or some tips – i’d love to help!
(ps: assume you already know this, but in addition to the folks at the ONE archive at USC, the june mazer collection has some INCREDIBLE pieces of queer women’s history.)
Greatest article ever!!
Ella Wesner can haunt me all year long. Agree with Siena, I’d love a way to have all this perfection in front of my eyes longer.
Wow. So much amazing content here!
Not to be too critical cus this is awesome herstory, but can we maybe not frame this as ‘omg hot butches’? Feels a bit like this isn’t targeted at butch women at all but just people who think they’re hot.
the headline / framing is tongue-in-cheek
but also yes; ur comment is totally valid
yeah, esp bc autostraddle (esp the comments) has such a history of framing butches as gross and basically men. like, sooo… you don’t want us around as people, but you do think we’re totally smokin? ok
What? That’s some revisionist history right there. I’d like to see some proof (besides one or two random comments) that Autostraddle thinks butches are “gross”.
Ok it took me 4 days to be able to read the replies to this comment but I have! And thanks for not hating me! I know it sounds stupid but I really worry what people on Autostraddle will say. On the negative side that makes me a shallow person who relies on feedback from the internet to make me feel ok, on the positive side at least my frame of reference is a bunch of cute queers.
What a great article! Thanks for the hard work. These women must have had such interesting lives, not without heartache, I’m sure, none of us escape that but what an exciting time to be young.
Thank you for this! I looked up Tiny Davis and I just have to share my favorite line from her Wikipedia page: “Among her sidewomen was bassist Ruby Lucas, who became Davis’s lover; they opened a club, Tiny and Ruby’s Gay Spot, in Chicago, near the end of the decade.”
And there’s a documentary about them! https://jezebelproductions.org/tiny-ruby-hell-divin-women-store/
yes they’re so great!! i’m including them in my next edition of lesbian power couples from history.
Thank you so much for featuring Annemarie Schwarzenbach! I’ve also been obsessed with her since I first stumbled over some of her pictures and writings. She was such a fascinating person and a great writer as well! Also, tremendously gay.
And there are so many awesome people on this list that I need to research now… :)
god, i have such a THING for katharine hepburn! like a can’t decide if i want to be her or be in her kinda thing, ya know?
thank you for this list it deserves a pulitzer
The classic do-be-do dilemma
Someone is missing next to Frida Kahlo… Chavela Vargas
Is it just me, or does it seem like a lot of these women lived to be a ripe old age?
Looking into Esther Eng also led me to Japanese director Sakane Tazuko.
http://fmh.ucpress.edu/content/ucpfmh/2/2/32/F7.large.jpg?width=800&height=600&carousel=1
And she might even get an asterisk: https://wfpp.cdrs.columbia.edu/pioneer/tazuko-sakane/
Pardon my French but Storme was fine as fuck. Gotdamn.
So many of them could get it.
yes they’re so great!!
Hetty was Shane