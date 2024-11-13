I was never on too many dating apps other than Tinder, which I liked alright but didn’t have much success on outside of a few fine dates and hookups. I talk about this all the time because it sounds like I’m making it up but I was also briefly on the very short-lived application called SCISSR, which only existed in Chicago. Yes, it was lesbian Grindr. And it was honestly amazing, but there weren’t enough users on it to really make it functional, and the founders didn’t really seem to understand what users even wanted out of the app (sex! It’s called Scissr!).

At the end of the day, I’ve gotta say my favorite “dating app” is actually Twitter, because it’s where I met my wife. We love our origin story: She slid into my Twitter DMs on Valentine’s Day!!!! Twitter and Instagram were both a big part of how we first got together; we both followed each other on there, and I was posting a lot of thirst traps on there (I was in a post-breakup hoe phase), and she would like them. But for a bit, that was our only real interaction, just some passive likes. Then she took things to the next level with the DM slide that changed our lives. So I did indeed have great dating success on the combination of Instagram+Twitter! Landed me a whole wife!