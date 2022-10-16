I moved into my new apartment with a lot of things, and still, with a few things I needed to buy and replace. Actually packing up my apartment left me with a few crucial thoughts: One, I had too much stuff. Two, much of the things I owned were outdated and no longer matched the person I was or the home I wanted to make for myself.

By that I mean I had stocked my apartment with free things from friends and ex-lovers, or stuff from college where I had an inexplicable taste for rainbow, mismatched colors. Now that I’m a seasoned dyke approaching 30, I want to own things that match the kind of person I’m growing into. Also, I now can afford to spend a little money on the items I want in my home.

Crate & Barrel is a pretty good start if you’re looking for a more sophisticated domestic scene. It can be a little more expensive, so I want to keep that in mind. If you can’t afford the stuff I put in this list, don’t worry. You can find look-a-likes and dupes at Target, Walmart, and other home goods stores.

For me, I acknowledge that I like nice things. There are nice things at Crate & Barrel, so I shopped there to fill the new places with some pretty new kitchen and bedroom items. Here are ten finds that you might want to buy for yourself. Maybe you don’t need them, but they’d be nice to have if you want to buy yourself a little treat!

I wrote a piece about my espresso machine, which is a Kitchenaid model. I mainly bought mine for the price and the color, but if you’re willing to spend a little more, you can get this one from Breville. The Breville comes in three colors and has awesome features that make the machine ready to serve you espresso after just three seconds. I think everyone needs an espresso machine. It will save you money and make you feel sophisticated and sexy!

This cute serving bowl has matching bowls and plates that go with it, but I chose this on its own because it’s something I’ve purchased that I think is just darling. I love the brown exterior with the speckled interior. I’m very into speckled stuff right now. Plus, it is dishwasher and oven safe so you can bake in it, how sweet!

These pillow covers are velvet, and velvet is high class. If you buy in the colors Cognac, Brick, Peach, and Cream, you’ll have the perfect seasonal pillowscape. They fit your standard 20×20 throw pillow and are currently on sale, so stock up while you can!

4. Juliet Velvet Quilt and Pillow Shams in Desert ($61 for the sham, $224 for the quilt)

Like I just said, I associate velvet with luxury so I had to find you some sexy velvet bedding. One other cool thing about this quilt is that its reversible, so you can switch the side to feel like you’re in a new bed the next night! But seriously, this high-quality velvet in rich colors is something you’ll definitely want to get your hands on. I love the jump-and-tack embroidery that gives the pieces dimension and texture.

Whether you drink or not, these cocktail glasses are gorgeous and would be fit to drink whatever your favorite beverage is out of them. I’m a bit of a mocktail aficionado, so I’ll be making a few and serving them up in this pair of stunners. The detail on these glasses is just stunning. From the thick lines on the body to the sort of hatch marks on the base, there’s so much about these that are pleasing to the eye!

Right now, I’m still missing a few things in the way of furniture, namely an accent table I can use to put my coffee mug on as I drink my morning coffee on my green velvet couch. This table is simple and small, so it won’t take up too much space at your spot. It’s fashionable enough that it will garner compliments from your visitors and serve as a fine parcel to stash your hot coffee on.

This lamp comes in a few renditions, but this one is my favorite. So, I’ll say it. The floor lamp options for Crate & Barrel are kinda lackluster. They tend to have these big, bland shades that are an eyesore in my opinion. This option is a lot sleeker, a lot more aesthetic, and a lot more me as well. I still need a floor lamp for my bedroom and this might be the winner.

Again, it is fall. My favorite season. So I’m making this list in a festive mood! This dried flower bouquet is a stunning centerpiece for your dining or living room. It has got all the colors of the season with sharpness and fluffiness abound. Picture it: Your place. Thanksgiving. This in the center of the table as you spoon loads of stuffing onto 75% of your plate. Sound familiar? It does to me!

Now, this chair looks wide, and as a big bitch, that appeals to me. It’s also textured, which I haven’t seen on an office chair before, how cute! It looks so structurally sound and comfortable that it would make me not mind sitting down for eight hours a day.

These have a set of matching measuring spoons, which I also bought because I left all my measuring instruments back in Pittsburgh. The gold cup with the wood handle is so classy and lovely. I’m super drawn to these pieces and want to buy matching gold cutlery instead of that dull silver stuff. Measure out the flour and baking powder for your pancakes like a king!