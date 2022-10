From the same twisted mind that brought you “Decorate a House and I’ll Tell You Your Toxic Trait” comes an all-new “personality quiz” meant to drag you to hell and back. It is my firm belief that most people are cursed in some way. Whether you always end up with the grocery store cart with the wobbly wheel (ME!) or always end up moving into an apartment with inconsistent water pressure, everyone’s cursed. And if you’re queer, you’re cursed in a gay way. There are lots of specifically queer curses out there. Like, perhaps, you are always matching with people on Tinder with the same name as you or, perhaps, you’re always calling your girlfriend the name of your ex-wife — or the name of the dog you co-owned with your ex-wife. Or the classic queer curse: Always crushing on straight girls.

I’m here to tell you how exactly you are queer-cursed. All you have to do is plan a fall get-together. As always with my quizzes, I’m sorry and you’re welcome for whatever result you get. And remember, this is all in good fun!

(None of the queer curses I just mentioned in this intro are results on this quiz, because I want you to be surprised.)

First thing’s first: What are you calling your queer fall party on the invitations? (Required) Fall Is Gay — Let’s Party Autumn Equinox Party Halloqueer Night Fall Cozy Vibes Gathering [Your Name]’s Spooky Spectacular [Your Name]’s Very Gay Pumpkin Bash Flannel Fest We Fell In Love In October What’s the overall vibe of the party? (Required) Massive, rowdy house party Spooky party Dance party Cozy party with music, snacks, and tea Pregame Movie night Chill hang Costume party How are you sending the invitations? (Required) A text message that you copy and paste to send to people individually Facebook Event Instagram Physical invitations in the mail A group text Paperless Post Email A singing telegram What are you asking people to bring to the party on the invitation? (Required) Nothing! Just themselves Beer or wine Someone cute Friends Partners Snacks to share Seltzer Costumes What time is the party starting? (Required) Whenever people wanna come over, it’s chill 2 p.m. 6 p.m. which really means 8 p.m., because you will find a way to be two hours late to your own party 6:30 p.m. 5 p.m. and it’s actually just a pregame before going out elsewhere 4 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. 10 p.m. Midnight Where are you shopping for decorations? (Required) You’re not shopping for decorations Michael’s Craft Store Online Walmart Party City Target You already own enough autumnal decor Thrift store Okay, regardless of how you answered above, it’s time for a quick Target run. What are you buying for the party? (Required) Who is your dream celebrity party guest? (Required) You don’t care Sarah Paulson Megan Fox Javicia Leslie Niecy Nash Any queer celebrity would be cool! Jasmin Savoy Brown Emma D’Arcy What are you serving your guests to eat? (Required) Chips A recipe you found on TikTok Store-bought cupcakes Homemade pumpkin cookies Butternut squash soup Apple pie Vegan baked goods Homemade pumpkin gnocchi What’s something that would annoy you or create anxiety in regards to your party? (Required) If people aren’t having fun People going into rooms they’re not supposed to If not enough people come If your house gets trashed Your ex(es) showing up Getting noise complaints from your neighbors Not knowing what to wear People not showing up in costumes How do you hope people will describe your party? (Required) Fun A good photo opp Sexy Cozy The party of the year Full of good memories Queer as hell Over-the-top Who’s the VIP at your party? (Required) Yourself Your cat Your roommate Your partner All your friends Your best friend Your dog Some hot person you just met Who do you hope DOESN’T come to your party even though you did invite them? (Required) Your ex Your crush Your nemesis Anyone too chaotic The friend you recently had a friendship breakup with Anyone mean Your friend’s annoying partner There’s no one you don’t want at your party What’s the music situation at your party? (Required) Live band (and you may even be in it) A precisely curated playlist Anyone who grabs the aux cord can DJ No music — there’s a movie playing ambiently at all times A random Spotify playlist, shuffled Record player Pop music by queer popstars A playlist of haunted house sound effects How does the party end? (Required) With someone in your bed So late that you’re too tired and decide to clean in the morning You go to sleep when people are still over Everyone’s out and you’re in bed by 9 p.m. With drama With a fully clean house — you can’t go to sleep until everything’s reset Around a fire pit Everyone, including you, goes to a second party Δ