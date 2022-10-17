Pop Culture Fix: Keke Palmer and Lizzo in “Sister Act 3”? Yes, Please!

Here’s your first Pop Culture Fix of the week, friends!

+ Whoopi Goldeberg says a script for Sister Act 3 is eminent and also that she is ready to have some damn fun. That means asking KeKe Palmer, Lizzo, and “the girl with the chest” to join the film. (That means Nicki Minaj, whose name she forgot for a second. I understand. Last week my Long Covid brain fog made my aphasia go berserk and I couldn’t remember Thanos’ name. I kept calling him Mr. Snappy until my wife could figure out what I was talking about.) I’m not sure about Lizzo, though I feel pretty confident she’ll say yes, but when Keke was on The View last year, she told Whoopi she was available for any job with her, any time.

+ Here’s a hilarious gossipy twist about that TikTok last week where Madonna said she’s gay. Apparently she tried to STEAL ELVIRA’S GIRLFRIEND? We just are who we are as a people.

+ Elliot Page will executive produce the cheerleading drama Backspot.

+ Eagle-eyed EIC Carmen Phillips spotted Lena Waithe in the House Party red band trailer.

+ Aubrey Plaza wishes she didn’t care what you think about her (but she does).

+ Every day is a good day to celebrate Cheryl Dunye.

+ Destiny Rogers on coming out and living her truth.

+ Missy Higgins chatted with the Sydney Morning Herald about the media’s attempts to out her.

+ How She-Hulk taught online trolls a lesson.

+ I absolutely love this: Danielle Perez came out to her parents during her comedy special.

+ When Natalie read this TVLine scoop on 9-1-1, she said, “Uh oh.” And I agree. “I am hearing that the sixth episode of Season 6, airing in late October, will be a flashback-heavy episode a la “When Hen Met Karen” — interspersed with the 118 racing to the rescue when Karen’s lab suffers an massive explosion on the day Denny tags along to work with her.”

+ Discovery+ is doing a three-part docu-series on what you REALLY missed on Glee and it is absolutely going to be a messy mess mess mess.

+ Related: Chris Colfer says he won’t be watching the Broadway revival of ‘Funny Girl’ starring Lea Michele: “I can be triggered at home.”

  2. “The girl with the chest” is currently using her social media to go to war with damn near every female rapper over her rapist husband(amongst other things) so IDK that putting her in a Sister Act film is going to be the return on investment that they think it is. But that’s just me.

  3. Elvira really hit on one of the unspoken tragedies of being closeted—other people (including famous folks who might hit on them) don’t know your partner is in a relationship.

    I’m surprised more people don’t come out because “people kept hitting on my girlfriend”

